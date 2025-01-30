Sonoma Art Walk 2025 Begins in February

Every first Thursday of the month the public is invited to visit wine tasting rooms, retailers, art galleries and restaurants to meet local artists and view their work. This will also include interactive demonstrations and short films.

Enjoy a monthly celebration of Sonoma’s vibrant businesses and local artists. Every month a different participating venue will host the Art walk. The public can stop by the host at 5pm to pick up a map showing participating locations. Other venues will have a map as well for those who start later.

For full information, visit: https://www.sonomaartwalk.org/