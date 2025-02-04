Flood Watch in Effect – Be Careful

The risk of catastrophic floods exists every year and heavy downpours often lead to dangerous flooding conditions. Wildfires add another layer of risk during the rainy season because dangerous landslides and debris flows can rush down fire-scarred hillsides. Knowing how to prepare for a flood as well what to do during a flood can be lifesaving.

Heavy rainfall may lead to debris flows and flash flooding in and near recent burn areas, as well as creeks and rivers. Rapid ponding of water in urban and poor drainage areas is also possible. Cannot rule out mudslides/washouts in steep terrain.