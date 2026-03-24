Sonoma Valley Sun Announces Its New Classified Ads Service

Promoting your garage sale, offering your services, finding a place to rent, and getting a job just got easier. The Sonoma Valley Sun newspaper has just launched its new Classified Ads service, which offers ads that appear both online and in print for one low price!

“We announced the idea at one of our fund raisers and the fifty or so in attendance enthusiastically supported it,” reports Larry Barnett, Sun Executive Director.

Ads are submitted online at www.Classifieds.SonomaSun.com and once approved will appear for the length of time designated by the client. The cost is minimal: $25 for up to 240 characters, and $35 for up to 360 characters. Ads can run for two weeks or longer, if ordered.

To place an ad, a client must first register, and all ads must be pre-paid with a credit card. Upon approval, the ads will appear online and be included in the print edition of the paper, which is made available for free to the public at dozens of locations around the valley and the City of Sonoma. The paper remains in print for two weeks.

“We expect the number of ads to grow over time,” said Barnett, adding, “as our locally-owned and operated newspaper, the Sonoma Valley Sun is uniquely positioned to offer this new service to our community.”