Permit Sonoma: Special Event Permits Made Easier

Planning a festival, fundraiser, or community gathering in unincorporated Sonoma County is now more straightforward! The County has updated its zoning code to make event planning easier for organizers while maintaining standards that protect public safety and neighborhood quality of life. The updated ordinance formalizes existing County practices for periodic special events, while introducing a few new standards to improve clarity and consistency. *The updated ordinance takes effect June 9*.

Periodic special events will generally be capped at 2,500 attendees, though events spanning both private property and public right-of-way are exempt from that limit. Events held 30 or more days apart will require separate permits. Periodic special events may occur up to four times within a two-year period. Neighbors will continue to receive courtesy notices after permits are issued. Following the approved updates, is a new, consolidated permit process for most special events, reducing complexity and helping organizers better understand requirements early in planning. While some activities, such as food service or temporary structures, may still require additional approvals, the overall process is now more coordinated and easier to navigate.

More info: Special Events Permits