Thoughts on the Climate Crisis Champion Award

By Richard Dale

Dale, the Founder and Executive Director of the Sonoma Ecology Center, made these remarks at the ceremony where Congressman Mike Thompson presented him the Climate Crisis Champion Award.

Thinking back on years of work that have brought this recognition, as I expect others will say, it’s not about me as much as it is the efforts of hundreds of concerned citizens working side by side and together that have created our region’s substantial successes.

We live in a spectacularly rich area– for its biodiversity, for its talent, for its people and its communities committed to a healthy, collective future. Among these riches, and a key reason for our successes, is collaboration.

In three climate-related examples from our county in Congressman Thompson’s district, it was a team effort:

To recognize the need to bring technical experts together to downscale global climate data to fit our Northbay region, predict consequences (including unpredictable precipitation, more heat and aridity), and turn that information into useful recommendations, such as a roadmap for adaptation actions for Sonoma County and its cities.

To look at carbon-drawdown options and bring a novel one into focus that fits our region exquisitely – Biochar . This old-tech, new-applications material, sequesters carbon (along with nutrients or toxins), improves soil health, holds water, and so can significantly reduce water use on California’s ag lands, and can divert megatons of carbon that would otherwise be released to the air when lands vulnerable to fire are managed with biochar as part of a portfolio of multi-benefit treatments.

And even though not yet successful, to try to bring to our district a climate solutions Research, Development and Deployment hub, a place to develop products and services needed in the post-carbon world economy, a campus that could bring excellent jobs and illustrate yet another reason our place is extraordinary.

Other examples of working together to create dramatic wins:

The regional partnership that helped California State Parks survive a state fiscal crisis, creating a pathway for nonprofits to operate state parks, and to reopen and now operate several local parks, including Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Helping launch a partnership between all environmental education providers in Sonoma County, the Sonoma Environmental Education Collaborative , SEEC, assuring that students of all ages have access to quality environmental science education and a connection to this beautiful place.

Creating the SV Collaborative , bringing together all sectors of our community to find solutions to our most pressing challenges. Our first major topic, Housing, created the Housing Affordability Roadmap for Sonoma Valley , which is launching a new community development corporation, the Sonoma Valley Commons this year.

Bringing together experts from around the region to identify and share best practices for land management that promotes fire resilience and biodiversity, creating Tending the Land .

Collaboration isn’t easy. But these kinds of efforts showcase people who know that when we work together, and share ideas, experience and resources, we can make a difficult, important goal turn into a reality. — So, speaking for the hundreds of people who deserve this recognition. Thank you. Let’s find more ways to grasp this huge moment in human history, the crisis and the opportunity, together.