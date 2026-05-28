Sonoma County’s Free Summer Lunch Program for Kids Returns for 2026

As summer approaches, the Redwood Empire Food Bank is once again ensuring that no child in Sonoma County goes without a healthy meal. The annual Summer Lunch program will run from June 8 through August 7, 2026, offering free, nutritious meals for children at sites across the county.

Food insecurity remains a challenge for many local families, particularly when school meal programs pause during the summer months. The Summer Lunch program helps bridge this critical gap, providing consistent access to nourishing meals all summer long.

“We believe summer should be a time for kids to grow, play, and enjoy themselves—not worry about their next meal. By offering free, healthy lunches throughout Sonoma County, we’re helping children stay nourished and ready to thrive all summer long.” – Maria Fuentes, Hunger Relief Worker and Every Child, Every Day Manager, Redwood Empire Food Bank.

This year, the program will continue to offer sit-down meal service, giving children a welcoming place to enjoy their lunch on site. In addition, select locations will provide convenient grab-and-go meal options, allowing families to pick up a week’s worth of meals at once.

Meals will be available in Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Cotati, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and Windsor. The program is made possible through partnerships with Santa Rosa City Schools and Healdsburg Uniﬁed School District, who will prepare the meals, as well as Sonoma County Library and Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks Neighborhood Services, who will host meal sites.

For details on Summer Lunch locations and schedules, visit refb.org/summer-lunch. For immediate assistance or more information, contact the Redwood Empire Food Bank at 707-523-7903.