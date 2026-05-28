Announcing the Principal of Flowery Elementary School

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District has announced that Jim Evans has been selected as the next Principal at Flowery Elementary School starting July 1, 2026. Mr. Evans brings deep experience in bilingual education, a strong commitment to students and families, and a genuine excitement for joining the Flowery community.

Mr. Evans earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Humboldt State University with a double major in Spanish and Anthropology. He later completed his Multiple Subject Teaching Credential through a district internship and went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Education from Sonoma State University.

For the past 17 years, Mr. Evans has taught and served as an administrator in dual-immersion programs. He is proud of the opportunity he has had to support multilingual students, families, and staff throughout his career. He is also proud of his own children, who recently turned 25, graduated from UC Merced with degrees in science, earned the Seal of Biliteracy, and attended Grace Hudson Language Academy in Ukiah.

Mr. Evans was born in Ashland, Oregon, and spent his early childhood in Fort Jones, California, before moving to Hemet in Southern California, where he graduated from high school. He has twin children, Benjamin and Valentina, whom he raised in Ukiah. He currently lives in Cloverdale with his partner, Lizeth Sanchez, her two teenagers, Lianette and Santiago, their adopted dog, Molly, 13 chickens, and a very vocal rooster named Hey Hey.

Mr. Evans shared his excitement about this new chapter, saying, “I am so looking forward to getting to know the students, families, and staff at Flowery Elementary. Mostly, I want to continue supporting and building upon all of the hard work that has been done to make Flowery the wonderful school it is today.”