Sonoma’s District-Based Elections Begin in November 2026 — Find Your District Today

The City of Sonoma has launched a new online District Finder tool to help residents determine which City Council district they live in as Sonoma transitions to district-based elections beginning in November 2026.

Using the interactive tool, residents can enter their address to quickly identify their City Council district and learn when their district will next vote in a City Council election.

Beginning in 2026, Sonoma voters will elect City Council Members by district rather than at-large. Under the new election system:

Districts 1, 3, and 5 will vote in November 2026

Districts 2 and 4 will vote in November 2028

This alternating cycle will continue moving forward.

The District Finder is available on our City Council Districts webpage.

Residents may notice that districts do not currently appear to have a representative assigned to them. This is because current Council Members were elected at-large before the transition to district-based elections and are serving out their existing terms.

The City is also preparing additional outreach materials to help inform residents about the transition. Printed district maps are currently in development and will be made available once finalized.