Sonoma Valley Hospital to Host Its 6th Annual Women’s Health Symposium April 30

Sonoma Valley Hospital will host its 6th Annual Women’s Health Symposium on April 30, bringing together leading medical experts from our affiliate partners at UCSF, to share the latest insights on women’s health and wellness.

This popular community event is designed to educate and empower women of all ages with practical information on prevention, early detection, and advances in care. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from physicians and specialists, ask questions, and gain valuable tools to better manage their health. This year the event will focus on women’s brain health, heart health and hormones.

In addition to providing important health education, the Symposium serves as a key fundraiser for Sonoma Valley Hospital. Proceeds from this year’s event will support the hospital’s efforts to enhance care in the Emergency Department, including equipment for gynecological emergencies.

The Women’s Health Symposium continues to grow each year, reflecting Sonoma Valley’s strong commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare for women in the community.

For more information or to register, please visit https://secure.qgiv.com/ for/svhf/event/ 2025womenshealthsymposiumcopy/