City Council to Hold Study Session on Draft Mobilehome Park Closure and Conversion Ordinance

The Sonoma City Council will hold a study session at their April 15, 2026, meeting, to review and discuss a draft ordinance related to mobilehome park closures and conversions.

This draft ordinance reflects direction previously provided by the City Council and incorporates updates to align with recent changes in state law, including AB 2782 and SB 610. The proposed updates focus on strengthening requirements related to relocation impact reports, notice timelines, relocation assistance, and protections for residents, particularly for lower-income households and individuals with disabilities.

As part of this study session, the Council will provide feedback and direction to staff before a final version of the ordinance is brought forward for formal consideration at a future meeting.

Community members are encouraged to review the draft ordinance in advance. A redline version showing proposed changes is available on the project webpage.

Meeting Information

The City Council will meet on Wednesday, April 15th at 6:00 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 177 First Street West. Meetings are broadcast on Channel 27 and available for live streaming on the City’s meeting portal. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Public Comment

Members of the public are encouraged to participate by attending in person or submitting comments in advance through the public comment form on the City’s meeting portal. Comments received ahead of the meeting will be uploaded to the public correspondence folder for Council review but will not be read aloud during the meeting.