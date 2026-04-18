Larson Park Dedication and Celebration Sunday April 19 at 12:30

On behalf of Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, we are delighted to invite you to join us this Sunday for the Larson Park Dedication and Community Celebration. Your involvement makes this occasion all the more meaningful for the Sonoma Valley community, and we sincerely appreciate your ongoing partnership and commitment.

Attached you’ll find both the event flier and a site map. We would be grateful if you could share the flier within your networks to help spread the word and encourage community participation.

Here are the key details for the event:

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Location: Larson Park – 329 DeChene Ave., Sonoma

Event Schedule:

– 12:30–1:00 PM: Partner arrival and setup

– 1:30 PM: Program begins with brief remarks

– 2:00 PM: Ribbon cutting ceremony

– 2:00–4:00 PM: Community celebration

Important Logistics:

With over 30 partners joining us, we recommend arriving between 12:30 and 1:00 PM to ensure a smooth setup and parking experience. We’re thrilled with the participation and want every family to have an enjoyable time, so a bit of extra planning will go a long way.

Upon arrival, please head to the designated drop-off area, where our team will greet you, check you in, and guide you to the appropriate location.

Parking at Larson Park is limited, so you may need to park in the surrounding neighborhood- please refer to the attached map. There’s a designated area for unloading tables and materials; after unloading, kindly move your vehicle, park and then return to finish your setup. This arrangement will help minimize walking distances when transporting your items.

What to Bring:

– Your own table, chairs, and pop-up tent (if you wish)

– A refillable water bottle as bottled waters are not encouraged.

– Warm layers and comfortable shoes, as cool weather is expected

Day-Of Support:

If you need assistance on the day of the event, please feel free to call or text me at 707-608-3931.

If your plans change and you’re unable to attend, kindly notify us as soon as possible.

We look forward to a joyful day filled with families, activities, and meaningful community connections. Thank you for helping make this celebration special. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all!

Rebecca Hermosillo