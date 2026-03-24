Kathleen Hill: “Smash” to open on Sonoma Plaza

The Glen Ellen Star-Stella team will open their new “Smash” on the ground floor of Taub Family Outpost at the corner of First Street West and West Napa Street.

Much lauded chef Ari Weiswasser, Erinn Benziger, and Ashley and Spencer Waite will feature smashed burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and shakes of all kinds, and more, we are sure.

To open in early May, “Smash” plans to offer quick lunch and dinner service at the counter to-go, or to hang out. Expect the same finest local ingredients and hospitality we enjoy at their Glen Ellen Star and Stella restaurants in Glen Ellen and Kenwood.

Ashley Wait emailed, “Our full menu from “Smash” will be available upstairs and downstairs. A rotating selection of the Beacon’s cocktails will be available downstairs at Smash seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Additionally, spiked shakes, beer and wine will also be available downstairs at Smash.”

Such memories: The law office of my late husband, Gerald Hill, used to inhabit the whole upstairs floor where the Beacon is now, and the downstairs was once a lovely clothing and home store called Champagne Taste. At one time, Dr. Carroll B. Andrews’ medical office occupied that corner. That’s the same Dr. Andrews who purchased the Sonoma Grammar School, now the Sonoma Community Center, and dedicated the building to the community.

“Smash,” 497 First Street West, Sonoma. Will be open daily for lunch and dinner.