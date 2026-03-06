Kathleen Hill: Oh My!

After David Bolling called me late last Friday night about writing this column, I was definitely awake when President Donald Trump launched his war on Iran very early Saturday morning. I watched the updates for hours. I am a newshound, but I am also a peacehound. How could this happen if real estate developers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had Iran supposedly agreeing to not develop a nuclear bomb again? Or were those “negotiations” just stalling until Trump could set up his attack?

Remember, in 2012 and 2013 Trump often yelled that Barack Obama would start a war in Iran to help his low polling numbers and win elections. Obama did not do that. He developed a nuclear““ treaty with Iran, which Trump cancelled. Trump’s numbers are at their lowest and what did he Just do?

Some of our news feels almost trivial compared to 150 girls and teachers and staff being killed in the bombing of a southern Iranian school, which reminds me of Putin bombing Ukraine and killing kids and teachers in schools and kids and doctors and nurses and hospitals.

But events and publicity are important to our local non-profits and for-profit businesses. So here we go.

Best restaurant openings of 2025

Sonoma Magazine food editor Heather Irwin included Enclos of Sonoma, Poppy of Glen Ellen, and Stella of Kenwood in her list of best restaurant openings of 2025.

Enclos, which boasts of serving venison tartare with edible lichen on a deer antler, actually opened in 2024 and quickly acquired two Michelin stars. I have only attended the press opening where I sat with my now late friend John Ash and nibbled appetizers. 139 E. Napa St., Sonoma. (707) 387-1724.

Poppy Glen Ellen, an endeavor created by John Toulze and Sondra Bernstein of the girl & the fig and who knows what else where Maya used to be, have hit the spot with French tastes. My favorites of which are the selection of pains (bread) with housemade butter and housemade jambon (thin sliced ham) as an appetizer and their divine chicken. I would be happy with it as a meal, maybe with a salad. It’s right in downtown Glen Ellen with a French flag flying where their fig café & wine bar used to be. 13690 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (707) 938-2130.

Bernstein has done a masterfully brilliant job of teasing and keeping potential and current customers guessing at what she and Toulze are planning where Maya used to be on the southeast corner of Sonoma Plaza. The new project will be called Dead Letter in deference to the building having been Sonoma’s third post office location. Of course the title gives no hint of the food, but lots of people think and post that they know and have been told it will be a steakhouse, a seafood place, a sandwich shop, or even a Basque restaurant according to one bar customer from the girl & the fig.

Stella in Kenwood is celebrating its first whole year in business as we digest news that its predecessor in the Kenwood location, Café Citti, closes its newer Santa Rosa location supposedly forever. A smartly revamped Highway 12 addition to the restaurant scene, both for tourists and locals, features housemade pastas, gorgeously colorful burger plates, a Caesar salad with added (too much) Tabasco sauce (as a guest and I were told), and creative tiramisu and “baked Alaska.” 9049 Hwy. 12, Kenwood. (707) 801-8043.

Havana Nights boost Boosters Club

Lauren Cotner’s Delicious Dish is catering what looks like a lively event called Havana Nights to benefit the Boosters Club of Sonoma Valley High School on Saturday, March 7 at the Veterans’ Building. The event raises funds for student’s extracurricular activities including sports and clubs.

During the cocktail hour and silent auction bidding, Cotner will serve Cuban charcuterie, a cheese station with queso fresco, guava membrillo, and shaved ham as well as chicken and poblano and vegetable empanadas passed by students.

The buffet dinner includes beef ropa vieja (shredded beef), arroz con pollo, chicken adobo with saffron and green olives, fried sweet plantains, black beans with sofrito and cumin, and baby greens salad with mango, radishes, pickled red onion, and cilantro garlic lime dressing. Cotner says that she will donate half of Delicious Dish’s profit from the event to the high school’s Mock Trial, the Dragon’s Tale newspaper, and their GSA (Gender Sexuality Alliance) club. 5 to 10 p.m. $100. 126 First St. West, Sonoma. Tickets: svhsboosters.org.

Grilled Cheese dinner at Bloom Carneros

With the help of A Moveable Feast, Jordan Kivelstadt will hold an “elevated comfort” Grilled Cheese Dinner on Saturday, March 7 starting at 5:30. Welcome bites will include artichoke green chili tartlets, followed by salad with shaved fennel, currants and sunflower seeds, roasted tomato orange soup, and three variations on grilled cheese sandwiches. Dessert to cleanse your palate will be a Black Forest cakelet with cherry compote and Chantilly cream. Tickets start at $75. 5:30 to 7:30. 22900 Broadway. (707) 938-7001.

St. Francis’ St. Patrick’s Day feast

The St. Francis Dad’s Club and the parish invite everyone to their St. Patrick’s Day “Traditional Irish Dinner” of corned beef, cabbage, mashed potatoes, and fried chicken breast with mashed potatoes and green beans and carrots for the kids, with live music and dancing on Saturday, March 14. And maybe a little “fresh draft Guinness to wash it down.”

Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, games, kids games and movie, a corn hole tournament, darts, and liars dice, capped off with Irish Step Dancing by the Shilo Irish Step Dancers. My granddaughter is an Irish Step Dancer and if you watch this for the first time you will understand why professional football players are trying to learn it. Live music by The O’Hara Traditional Irish Band.

All proceeds go for purchase of technology and athletic equipment for St. Francis School students. $45 adults, $15 per child. 6 to 9:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. 469 Third St. West, Sonoma. Tickets at https:/st-francis-solano-dads-sonoma.cloveronline.com/

Café Citti says ciao!

Linda and Luke Citti ae closing their beloved Café Citti, which they moved from Kenwood to Santa Rosa.

Many of us, including food-o-vision TV star Guy Fieri, used to go it or pick up their fabulous rotisserie chicken and garlic-laden Caesar salad, along with bestest pastas and other Italian goodies.

None of us minded that the steps were scooped and jiggly because they were just part of the joint’s character. As were the people.

But after their move to Santa Rosa it seemed as if one needed to be going east or up Fourth Street in Santa Rosa to be on the right side of the street to get to Café Citti. I never made it.

So sorry to see it go.

St. Francis Friday Fish Fry

You do not have to be Catholic or any other religion to have a blast and get your fill of great fried fish.

Those of us who grew up Catholic knew we all ate fish every Friday, not just during Lent. But the Christian period before Easter brings a great excuse for locals to raise funds for education and have lots of fun. I recently made my mother’s tuna casserole due to rhythmic taste habits, and cannot forget the unfriendly smell of “salmon wiggle” served every Friday at Kensington School just north of Berkeley.

Valley of the Moon Knights of Columbus, the same people who put on St. Francis’ first Sunday breakfasts, will host its last fish fry on Friday, March 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

You can enjoy fish and chips with two fried cod fillets, French fries and coleslaw, or fried fish fillets with corn tortillas, coleslaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, taco sauce and French fries. Both selections cost $25 and benefit scholarships. Food to go will be available. 469 Third St. West, Sonoma. [email protected]

Il Fuoco remains open

Another Sonoma restaurateur, Rob Larman, has also done a smart marketing job for his specialty pizza and salads spot on Boyes Hot Springs.

Feeling the need to close due to slow business, he publicized closing dates of the end of 2025, then January 4, then staying open through February. What he did, that other stories didn’t mention, was that he offered a 50 percent discount for dining in if you brought cash, 25 percent discount if you dined in and used a credit card, and full price if you got food to go.

It would seem that the idea was that if you dined in you might order beer, wine, or soft drinks and maybe salads and other goodies. People flocked to Il Fuoco for the good deals. I even suggested that other restaurants might consider lowering their prices.

It went so well that, as we enter March, Larman told me by text that he will stay open, with revised discounts of 25 percent for cash payments and 10 percent for credit cards for the first two weeks of March.