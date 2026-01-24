Kathleen Hill: Food and Wine News

Restaurant Updates, Soroptimists Honor Colleen Ganaye, Speakeasy Gay Nights, Liz Cheney’s Turkey Dinner

Great news at The Mill

Executive Chef Dana Jaffe has returned to the kitchen at The Mill in Glen Ellen, after bigtime shoulder surgery. And she didn’t waste any time introducing new menu items, while all of people’s favorites are still there. Jaffe has introduced a new asparagus-mushroom quiche, which comes with a lovely and colorful small salad on the plate, and a new dinner entrée of chilled Chinese noodles with chicken, Bay shrimp, cabbage, peanuts, green onions, Bok Choy, and peanut dressing. Both were so quickly popular that they sold out.

Plus, The Mill has started their three-course prix fixe dinners with choices of soups or salads, entrée choices of chicken breast with grilled corn and Port cream, Ora King salmon, Tri Tip steak with caramelized onion, or a vegetarian pumpkin squash ravioli with braising greens, and Butternut squash. And then there are three dessert choices to enjoy. $55. 14301 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (707) 721-1818.

Il Fuoco didn’t close after all

Rob Larman, chef and owner of Il Fuoco in Boyes Hot Springs, posted on social media late in December that he would be closing his wood-fired pizza place on January 1, 2026. Then he posted it would be open until January 4.

Inviting people to enjoy Il Fuoco pizza “one last time,” he offered huge discounts for “dining in” of 50 percent if you pay in cash, and 25 percent if you use a credit card.

The tactic was super successful. Many customers ran in to get a meal at a price they used to be used to. And of course requiring that people dine in might have inspired customers to order great salads, Lizzie’s cookies, soft drinks, and beer or wine.

Bottom line, Il Fuoco is now doing so well that Larman has stayed open, operating “week-to-week,” which he can do with a very loyal staff who have worked for him for decades.

This is the same location where Larman started Cochon Volant (Flying Pig) BBQ, which Guy Fieri featured on Diners, Drive Ins and Dives (Triple D). I was delighted to sit in on that filming even though I was told to sit behind the door. Interestingly, some of Fieri’s star locations, such as Schellville Grill and Caffe Citti, have closed their Sonoma Valley locations after their immediate and apparently short-lived fame. The only spot Fieri featured in Sonoma Valley that is still planning to continue operating is Sunflower Caffé, where I managed to knock over a cup of soup while the camera was rolling on both Fieri and me. Fieri’s crew kindly likened my fumble to one by Julia Child and replaced the soup in a matter of seconds. At that time, Curtis Dorset was chef at Sunflower.

My husband and I were longtime customers of Larman’s former restaurants, first Rob’s Rib Shack where Valley Swim Club is now on Arnold Drive, and then at La Poste, next to the Post Office on Broadway now occupied by Williams-Sonoma’s flagship store since Chuck Williams started it all at that location. Il Fuoco now open from 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. To go and delivery at normal full price. 18350 Hwy, 12, Boyes Springs. (707) 522-7778. Call to confirm if still open.

Southern Boil and Comedy Show

Sonoma’s chapter of Soroptimist International will host its third Southern Boil and Comedy Show on Saturday, Feb. 7 at the Vets Building. This is a super special event honoring the memory of their late president of Soroptimists, Colleen Ganaye, who passed away recently and unexpectedly. Colleen was known throughout northern California for her 40-year membership and dedication to the girls and women who benefit from the organization’s fundraising and scholarships.

The boil, to be cooked by Chef Sean Paxton, will include crab, prawns, sausage and lots more, and you can have a non-seafood option if you prefer. All served hot-pot style, meaning placed on the table and you take what you want. Wine will be included and on the tables.

The comedy headliner will be Gina Stahl, and event sponsors include Plain Jane’s, Rippey Family Vineyards, Meyers Financial Services, Pacific Rim Auto Repair, Scott Andrews, and Arlene Keesling.

Ganaye initiated the Wednesday bingo nights at Sonoma Springs Brewery, and brewer Sean O’Connor will donate the beer for the evening. She also served as an active chair of the Sonoma Valley Grange events committee, and always knew how to organize a good time, including the Southern Boil.

Colleen Ganaye was a lifelong entrepreneur. When her husband sold his business in Fremont, they moved to her mother’s Above the Clouds bed and breakfast in Glen Ellen, where Ganaye cared for both her mother and her own husband until her passing.

Verano Café’s first winemaker dinner

The famous Schug Winery was paired with Verano Café’s first five-course winemaker dinner on Friday, January 9. I did not go, but apparently it sold out very quickly with few seats available and sought after.

They are working on having regularly scheduled winemaker dinners after having closed for nightly service, and this one looks like it was fabulous. The five courses included ricotta cheese with prosciutto and tomato bites; New England clam chowder; endive salad with pea shoots, oranges, apples, walnuts, and black radish with goat cheese; mushroom risotto, flounder meunière with mashed potatoes, spinach and capers, or beef Bourguignon, all followed by a poached pear and almond tart.

I will be sure to tell you about the next one if they tell me on time. Open Tuesday-Sunday for breakfast and lunch. 18976 Hwy. 12, Sonoma. (707) 931-6837. Next to McDonald’s.

Speakeasy’s special Wednesday gay nights

Every Wednesday, Sonoma Speakeasy will have charcuterie, cheese boards, a special drink menu, and karaoke to celebrate Sonoma’s generous gay community.

From the Speakeasy’s posting on Facebook: “We aren’t just Pride for a month, we’re Proud all year long!” This is a “weekly celebration of Sonoma’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community! Come as you are or as you want to be…We’ll have groovy beats and queer anthems all night long.” Starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 452 First St. East, Sonoma (in the Mercato between Chocolate Cow and La Salette). (707) 938-7509.

N.B. If you are interested in this, go quickly. Apparently new owners take over February 1.

Murphy’s Irish Pub resurrects Silver Moon Theatre

Murphy’s Irish Pub has restarted the always fun Silver Moon Theatre, with occasional performances and dinner in the snug venue, also known – as it should be – as the Rose Murphy Performing Arts Center at Murphy’s (I named it that).

Philip Sales, Bob Smith, Juan Curiel II, and leading lady Susanne Taussig will perform the hilarious Bullshot Crummond comedy after you have a drink and/or a prix-fixe dinner. Tickets for just the performance are $25, and dinner plus the show ticket are $55. Dinner entrée choices include a buttermilk half chicken, shepherd’s pie, or wild mushroom risotto. All are served with green salad. As Murphy’s says, “Come for dinner, stay for the laughs.” Check with them for dates. Performances at 7 p.m. 464 First St. East, Sonoma. (707) 935-0660.

Girl & the fig news

Nearly within minutes of announcing four new Suite D dinners, only the Coq au Vin dinner might still have seats available at $65. Get on their email list.

At their Poppy restaurant in Glen Ellen, the January lineup of “family style” dinners features their wild flounder on Tuesdays, rack of lamb on Wednesdays, and cassoulet on Thursday. All come with your choice of appetizer and dessert ($65). 13690 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (707) 938-2130.

Liz Cheney Speaks To Sonoma

In her courageous and fascinating presentation at Hanna Center January 12, sponsored by our Sonoma Speakers Series, former congresswoman Liz Cheney – former Chair of the House Republican Conference and Co-Chair of the January 6 Committee – told one food story in the midst of thoughtful and candid observations about the Trump/MAGA capture of the Republican Party. Her father, Vice President Dick Cheney (who along with his daughter voted for Kamala Harris in 2014), was always the family cook, she explained, especially for holidays.

He used his special techniques, and she helped, or watched, at his side. But when he was hospitalized from a heart attack just before his last Thanksgiving, she visited him in the hospital and asked him what to do with the turkey. He turned over a doctor’s report and wrote out how she should take the bag off the turkey and added every little instruction she needed.

She also said they spoke on the phone every day she could remember.