Kathleen Hill: Missing Sam Sebastiani, girl & fig News, Lobster Sale, SCC Cooking Classes, Verano Café, Ladies at Lunch

We never thought Sam Sebastiani would leave us – and Sonoma. But he has, and not exactly by choice, at age 85. His fine reputation and accomplishments will last forever.

I will leave to others the facts of Sam’s education, military service, many experiences, and life twists.

But our family knew him strictly locally, via St. Francis Solano School, trying to preserve the Sonoma Rodeo, extending the life of his father August’s wildlife and waterfowl preservation efforts, and as a “neighbor” up the street while he was president of Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery.

When he and then-wife Vicki (Vicki + Sam = Viansa) founded Viansa Winery, my husband, Gerald Hill, helped with some legalities.

Years after the end of that relationship, both personal and with Viansa, Sam and Robin founded La Chertosa Wines, named for a 14th century monastery in Frarmeta in Italy’s Tuscan Valley where his grandfather, Samuele Sebastiani, apparently learned and perfected his winemaking craft.

And then there was his and wife Robin’s totally open generosity of donating wine to organizations they truly wanted to help, always saying “yes” when I asked for wine for SOS fundraisers, and those of other nonprofits. And easily coming on my radio show – sometimes with their manager and friend, Jane Schneider – to share how their and other wine businesses were doing in the general marketplace.

Always a kind gentlemen to those of us who were casual friends, Sam Sebastiani is already missed by our family and many others.

Lots of girl & the fig news

Late breaking: John Toulze picked up the keys for the Maya restaurant space last Friday. Toulze and Sondra Bernstein still don’t know what they are going to offer us in there, but they will tell all in a few weeks. Given their current restaurants, this one will be great as well.

Poppy of Glen Ellen has changed its opening days and added some features. Starting last week, Poppy, the girl & the fig’s French-ish restaurant in Glen Ellen, started serving dinner on Tuesdays, while stopping dinner on Sundays. John Toulze and Jeremy Zimmerman offer the “family” specials of cassoulet on Wednesdays and flounder meunière on Thursdays only through October.

Starting in November, they will introduce beef bourguignon on Tuesdays, rack of lamb on Wednesdays, and bouillabaisse on Thursdays. Can’t wait.

And then, “the fig’s” Suite D dinners start up again in November, with three super popular crispy fried chicken evenings on Wednesdays, including November 5 and 19, and December 10. Sign up quickly for all of this because they really do sell out.

Soroptimists’ Lobster Sale

To get in on the Soroptimists’ super deal for these succulent 1.25-pound lobsters, order immediately by calling Colleen at (510) 557-7025. Deadline to order is Friday, October 18, but they might let you order over the weekend. You can order yours live or cooked. I order mine cooked because I can’t stand dropping that squirming little crustacean into boiling water to kill it.

All Sonoma Soroptimist fundraising, their mission statement explains, goes to “help women and girls in Sonoma Valley by giving ‘Live Your Dream’ awards to women who are enrolled in accredited schools and need a little extra help. They also have a childcare program to give financial assistance to women who are trying hard to work and get an education.”

Pick up your lobsters Saturday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 670 West Napa St., Suite C, Sonoma. (Go down the driveway to the back of the building.)

Sonoma Community Center Cooking Classes

Sonoma Community Center has been filling our local need for interesting cooking classes since Ken Mattson bought Ramekins and closed down the classes. At all of the Community Center culinary classes you get to eat what you prepare, included in the price.

Classes remaining available in October include on Friday, October 17, at 5 to 8 p.m., featuring Chef Gerardo Diaz’s “authentic tamales from scratch,” along with the long history and culture of tamales in Mexico. $85.

Enjoy a baking workshop on Saturday, October 18 from, 2 to 5 p.m., with American Sign Language, offered by pastry chef Val Jonson, with instruction on summer desserts, like how to make a fresh fruit tart with lemon curd and seasonal fruit, plus yummy Mudslide cookies loaded with chocolate. $65.

On Wednesday, October 22, Chef Anthony teaches a class on how to make a genuine French tarte tatin, an upside-down caramelized apple tart famous in France. Bring a cast iron pan (#8 recommended) if possible. Then try your hand at a flourless chocolate cake, which is great for those who prefer or need to eat gluten-free and love chocolate. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $100.

Chef Maria Teresa Capdevielle offers her recipes and secrets of making Italian lamb meatballs, roasted pepper crostini and Amaretti cookies for your learning and tasting pleasure. 10 a.m. to 12 noon. $100.

For all class details, bios of the chef instructors, and some recipes, go to sonomacommunitycenter.org.

News at Verano Café

Don’t forget Verano Café for its excellent dinners. Many of us think of them for great breakfasts and lunches, but they have added “zesty lemon chicken,” a pork chop, and duck confit to their flounder meunière, coq au vin, beef bourguignon, prawn polenta, steak frites, mushroom fettuccine with trumpet mushrooms and porcini cream, fettuccine scallops, prawn spaghetti, pesto gnocchi, and seafood spaghetti with salmon, prawns, clams, and mussels. And of course a burger. ($22 to $35).

The little bungalow next to McDonald’s also offers appetizers, such as Dover sole ceviche, bone marrow, fried calamari, crab mango stack, steamed mussels and French onion soup. ($9 to $20). 18976 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma. (707) 931-6837.

Ladies who lunch

Four of us who meet monthly for lunch decided to try Café La Haye, since only one of us had been there since co-founder Saul Gropman sold it to longtime chef Jose Lopez. As seems to be the case for many places these days, business seemed a little slow at lunchtime but we helped solve that.

Two of us ordered the daily omelet, which was filled with lots of sausage pieces, peppers, and loads of other goodies and came with a side of slightly spicy vegetables. We liked them both.

The other two ladies ordered hamburgers and loved them, with the large Kobe beef patty, with which they each got a bowl of tomato soup. The burgers include provolone, arugula, tomato, red onions and lemon aioli, normally with fingerling potatoes and bell peppers. $22. You can add bacon, chicken, or avocado ($3 to $5) to anything.

The hamburger duo ordered desserts, one of which was a light and refreshing blueberry and lemon sorbet, and the other shared tastes of her delish Yuzo citrus cheesecake. Jose brought out a serving of his tiramisu for all of us to try, and I think it is the only tiramisu in Sonoma Valley that actually includes lady fingers, as it should. All desserts were $12 or $14.

Give the not-so-new crew at Café La Haye a try. After all, Jose worked for John McReynolds and Saul Gropman for 25 years, and much of his family is joining him in the business. Andrew Lopez-Echeverria serves as sous chef. 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. (707) 935-5994.