Mexican Consul Visits Sonoma Botanical Garden

By Anna Pier

On May 27, Marco Antonio Mena, the Consul General from Mexico for Northern California and Hawaii, visited the Sonoma Botanical Garden (SBG) to view the Spirit Guides exhibit and honor the Oaxacan artists who created it, Jacobo and María Ángeles, with a consular proclamation. Receiving the award, Jacobo Ángeles thanked the leadership at SBG for helping to spread the culture of Oaxaca and of México by bringing their exhibit to the Garden.

Mena emphasized the strong partnership between his country and the US, noting that Mexico is the United States’ largest trading partner. He addressed the great importance of trade between California and México as well. He did not mention the issue of tariffs, levied by the Trump administration on Mexican imports.The Consul observed that México had been honored when the Ángeles workshop was selected to create the official commemorative FIFA soccer ball for the World Cup.

In an interview with the Sun following the presentation, Consul Mena acknowledged that the Mexican immigrant community is experiencing uncertainty and worry concerning the immigration policies and actions of the administration in Washington, although on the whole the Mexican community seems to be leading a quiet, normal life in San Francisco. But there has been a notable increase in requests for services that the Consulate offers to its people, such as Mexican passports. He explained that many people, some of whom are undocumented in this country but whose children are U.S. citizens by virtue of being born here, now want to get dual nationality for those children. The Consul said that, in addition to regular Consular hours, he is personally available every Monday from 1-3 to p.m. to attend to more complex issues that Mexican citizens in the northern California area are experiencing.

Mena also explained that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has directed the staff of all Consulates to be in close contact with the Mexican immigrant communities they serve. Locally, this means not only making themselves available in San Francisco, but going out to meet and be with their citizens throughout the area.

Photo: Mexican Consul Marco Mina with Scuplture Artists María and Jacobo Ángeles at Sonoma Botanical Garden, by Anna Pier