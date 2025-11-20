Kathleen Hills’ Thanksgiving Dining Guide

Nobody Should Go Hungry

Thanksgiving in the United States is certainly different this year. Many Sonoma Valley restaurants are offering special dinners for dining in or to take out, and others are just staying closed to be with families and friends and avoid paying holiday overtime.

At the same time, some of our neighbors have lived with the chaotic uncertainty of the Trump administration’s daily changes on opening the government and using the money voted by Congress to put credit on SNAP recipients’ cards so they can purchase needed food. And many people are stressed by the dual uncertainty of what their health insurance will cost in the future.

While the president cites Walmart’s Thanksgiving dinner as costing 25 percent less this year under his presidency, he forgot to mention that Walmart has also reduced the number of items in the package by 25 percent, according to MSNBC.

These holiday offerings from Valley restaurants are listed by ascending price, starting with free food. Please only take advantage of all the available free food if you truly need it. Some people are truly hungry due to President Trump weaponizing SNAP and health benefits.

Sonoma Family Meal (formerly SOS) Unity Kitchen will provide Thanksgiving meals to their 300 weekday clients on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. The recipients are also encouraged to attend the Sonoma Community Center’s free meal on Thanksgiving day.

Sonoma Community Center: As he has for 26 years, Gary Edwards organizes donations, cooking and serving of a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Veterans’ Building on First Street West, including turkey and all the trimmings and sides. This community generosity is an outgrowth or the late Jerry Casson’s Thanksmas Party at the Community Center. All with thanks given to Lizzie and Rob Larman of Il Fuoco, whose friendship with PG&E led to an increase in their contribution; to chef Graziano, and food donors Joanna Romanini, Paul Wirtz, Scott Garon and Sonoma Market. Bright Events supplies extra ovens, Rotary came up with Willie Bird turkeys; sausage and ham came from Caggiano; and 100 annual volunteers make it happen, including perennials Lyn and Dub Hay. All are welcome, at the Veterans Building on First Street West. Serving at 3 p.m. until the food is gone. Free.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner in the Market Place shopping center serves ample smoked ham, prime rib, and turkey dinners starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. All of the Thanksgiving dinners include choice of soup or salad, cornbread stuffing, Italian green beans and a slice of pumpkin pie. 201 W. Napa St., Sonoma. (707) 935-6800.

Poppy

Four courses including Acme bread , plus choices of Butternut squash veloute (white sauce) with pumpkin seeds, shaved fennel and apple salad, or caramelized onion and Comté cheese vol au vent (puff pastry). Entrée choices included turkey breast with sourdough and chestnut dressing, haricot vert with shallots, a short rib confit with parsnip purée and baby carrots, flounder meunière, or Parisian gnocchi with roasted squash and mushrooms. Next try whipped pumpkin cheesecake or apple and pomegranate pavlova. $65. 1 to 6 p.m. 13690 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (707) 938-3634, Ext. 11.

The girl & the fig

Four courses with Acme bread, starter choices of pumpkin soup, chicory and Delicata squash salad, or crisp pear and frisée salad; entrée selections of turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, parsnips, gravy and cranberry-orange compote, red-wine braised brisket with Brussels sprouts, and horseradish gremolata, wild flounder meunière with Yukon Gold potato puree, or Butternut squash and wild rice gratin. Desserts include pumpkin profiteroles, gluten-free cranberry apple crisp, or a maple pecan tart. $72 pp. Noon to 8 p.m. 110 W. Spain St., Sonoma. (707) 938-3634.

Stella

While its “mother” or “sister” restaurant, Glen Ellen Star, is only selling takeout Thanksgiving dinners, Stella offers a first course of Mike’s (Benziger) mixed chicory salad with Fuji apple and Dijon vinaigrette, raisins and pumpkin seeds, followed by wood-grilled turkey with sourdough-focaccia rosemary stuffing, Campari cranberry compote and gravy, with confit turkey and green bean casserole with Button mushrooms and pearl onions, plus whipped mashed potatoes, as well as vegetarian eggplant rolatini with whipped ricotta, Pomodoro sauce, and Parmesan Reggiano. And then the shared pumpkin gingersnap Ice-box cake. $75 adults, $45 kids under 10. Lots of add-ons available. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations required. (707) 801-8043. 9049 Hwy. 12, Kenwood. (707) 801-8043.

EDK –El Dorado Kitchen

Thanksgiving specials are added to the a la carte menu and might include beet salad, tuna carpaccio, Dungeness crab cakes, mushroom risotto, free range turkey, brioche stuffing, filet mignon, lamb Bolognese, seafood paella, and tofu with veggies. Noon to 5:15 p.m. 405 First St. W., Sonoma. (707) 996-3030.

Sonoma Grille

Enjoy three courses with starter choices of ginger pumpkin soup, watercress and strawberry salad, or crispy polenta with Rock shrimp. Entrées include turkey breast, stuffing of roasted winter vegetables, cranberry sauce and gravy; orange glazed pork loin with garlic mashed potato, Brussels sprouts and microgreens; salmon with Butternut squash, fava beans and red peppers; or wild mushroom gnocchi with garlic and Thyme cream sauce. Profiteroles, pumpkin cheesecake, or lemon panna cotta desserts complete your meal. Oysters on the half shell will be available by popular request. $70. 165 W. Napa St., Sonoma. (707) 363-7908.

Farmhouse Sonoma

Three courses with four appetizer choices of green bean casserole, Brussels sprouts, herb-stuffed mushroom, or pumpkin spiced cornbread. Entrées include turkey with sage stuffing and gravy, honey glazed ham with Butternut squash, smoked cod with sun chokes, or vegan wild rice-stuffed Acorn squash with mushrooms and herbs. Sides also available to go. Desserts offer pumpkin pie, warm apple gallette, bread pudding, or vanilla bean ice cream. $86. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 18999 Hwy. 12, Sonoma. (707) 210-0515.

The Mill at Glen Ellen

The Mill offers a five course dinner priced by the entrée. Everyone starts with an amuse bouche of burrata cheese with heirloom tomato chutney and olive tapenade on Della Fattoria bread, followed by butter bean and vegetable soup, and a butter leaf lettuce salad with crumbled bacon, pomegranate, Gala apple, radish, blue cheese, and creamy dressing. Entrées and their prices include a honey glazed Acorn squash salad with miso eggplant and lentil-quinoa ($95), Willie Bird turkey breast with braised dark meat, stuffing, and gravy ($105), jumbo Day Boat scallops with trout caviar, chicory, and potato gratin with saffron beurre blanc ($110), 6 oz. prime filet of beef with horseradish mashed potatoes and herb butter ($115). All entrées are served with sweet potato purée, and roasted winter vegetables. Desserts include pistachio cheesecake or pumpkin tarts with persimmon mousseline. Gluten free and vegan options available.

Layla at MacArthur Place

Thanksgiving dinner kicks off with Parker House rolls and Della Fattoria sourdough bread for everyone to partly fill your tummy. First courses include parsnip soup, autumn salad, steak tartare, or a Dungeness crab cake. Main course includes choices of turkey with Yukon mashed potato, rosemary and sage stuffing, green beans, gravy and cranberry sauce, Northern Halibut with yam and onion hash, sweet potato purée, a braised beef short rib with scalloped potato and ham au gratin with baby carrots and broccoli, or roasted Honey Nut squash with King Trumpet and Maitake mushrooms, Swiss chard, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and more. Guests get all three desserts of apple crisp with vanilla ice cream, pumpkin pie with cream cheese whip, and pumpkin spice tiramisu with chocolate sauce. $115 adults, $35 per child. 1 to 8 p.m. 29 E. MacArthur, Sonoma. (707) 938-2929.

Wit & Wisdom

Try W&W’s crab and endive salad, celery root soup, butter lettuce salad with Hearts of Palm and grapefruit, or baked gnocchi “Parisienne” for your first course. Entrées include a roast turkey duo of breast and a leg croquette with chestnut stuffing; Chilean Seabass with carrots and braised leaks; a whole roasted cauliflower, or Michael Mina’s Maine lobster pot pie ($30 extra). Everyone also gets Brussels sprouts, Delicata squash, and pommes purée. Choices of pumpkin pie, chocolate budino, or spiced apple mousse cake top it off. $125. 2 to 7 p.m. At The Lodge at Sonoma. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma. Children 12 and under may order a la carte. (707) 031-3405.

Santé at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

On Thanksgiving Santé offers its always sumptuous buffet. This year it includes a Sustainable Seafood Station consisting of a jumbo shrimp cocktail, Point Reyes oysters, lobster, mini crab cakes, hot smoked salmon, tuna tartare, caviar blinis, truffle deviled eggs, and charcuterie and cheese. You can also enjoy a wide variety of salads. The carving station features Mary’s organic turkey, halibut, rock shrimp, Painted Hills prime rib, and horseradish cream. Sourdough mushroom and sage dressing, garlic mash potatoes, yams, haricots verts, pancetta with crispy shallots, Kohlrabi potato gratin, and root vegetables are the sides. And then there’s the dessert station with at least 10 selections. $149 adults, $39 kids. Prepayment required for reservation. 1 to 8 p.m. Reservations at opentable.com.

Sonoma Valley restaurants top 25 in wine country

The San Francisco Chronicle just published in print its “Top 25 Wine Country Restaurants” for 2025. One-fifth of the Top 25 restaurants in Sonoma and Napa counties are in Sonoma Valley. Congratulations to us and our local chefs and their staff. Here are ours, listed in alphabetical order as they were in the Chronicle.

El Molino Central, citing its fish tacos and tamales, of course. 11 Central Ave., Sonoma.

Enclos, highlighting its venison served on an antler. 139 E. Napa St., Sonoma.

Golden Bear Station, for its Dover sole with brown butter sauce and capers and Basque cheesecake. 8445 Hwy. 12, Kenwood.

Spread Kitchen, called “one of the Bay Area’s best and brightest Middle Eastern restaurants” by the Chronicle. Don’t miss the za’atar fries. Owner/chef Cristina Topham was invited to cook and present at the Chronicle’s big tasting of these top restaurants at COPIA in Napa. 1835 Hwy. 12, Sonoma.

Valley, for their wines, olive oils, and other provisions as well as innovative simple food. 487 First St. West, Sonoma.

Among the Chronicle’s top wineries in Sonoma County, we find their short list to include

Bedrock Wine Co. in the old Hooker House in El Paseo behind La Casa restaurant. The listing fails to mention its proprietor is Morgan Twain-Peterson, son of famous Zinfandel producer Joel Peterson.

Dos’ Bar, home to several small wineries including Marioni, Fres.co, and a cidery. 521 Broadway, Sonoma.

Extradimensional Wine Co. 27 E. Napa St., Sonoma.

Hanzell Vineyards, founded by James Zellerbach and known for its chardonnay. 18596 Lomita Ave., Sonoma.

And finally, on a different note, Avian Flu is back and as of now, three poultry farms in Sonoma County have had to kill off 350,000 ducks and chickens in the past few weeks due to Avian Flu, according to Phil Barber in the Press Democrat.

These farmers eventually had to terminate hundreds of thousands of birds in the 2023-2024 epidemic, as did chicken and egg ranchers across the United States and on other continents. Due to supply and demand, the prices of healthy chickens and eggs went up. Joe Biden was president then.

Donald Trump blamed President Biden for the increase in egg prices, and then following the estimated six months it takes to establish new flocks to again produce eggs, prices edged down a little.

Now President Trump takes credit for egg prices going down, and claims that prices of everything else, including Walmart’s Thanksgiving dinners, have gone down thanks to him.