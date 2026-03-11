Praxis Zoom Event – The Russo-Ukraine War: Follies of Empire

RICHARD SAKWA

The Russo-Ukraine War: Follies of Empire

Richard Sakwa’s latest book, The Russo-Ukraine War: Follies of Empire, (pub. March 20, 2026) will be the topic of our discussion. Sakwa’s books are exceptionally well-researched and detail the recent history of Russia, Ukraine, and the many outside influences that have played a role in the war that is raging in Ukraine today. Citing this war as “perhaps the most avoidable war in history,” Sakwa delves into the history of the region and points out how the decontextualization of this war and the absolutism that defines a black and white reality, have led to a simplistic version of the complexities inherent in this ongoing horror. Unfortunately, the fallout from the dissolution of the USSR led to yet another Cold War, which we will explore in this program. As Sakwa wrote in his new extraordinary and detailed book, “Much analysis of the war (Russia-Ukraine) has fallen victim to the factors that provoked the conflict in the first place, with advocacy replacing analysis, Groupthink, and the suppression of dissenting viewpoints defines a cold war and, unfortunately, we are once again trapped in such a conflict.” This in-depth program will delve into information you will not find in the mainstream media or journals. After the initial interview, participants who are on the call are invited to ask questions for offer comments.

Richard Sakwa is a British political scientist and professor emeritus of Russian and European politics at the University of Kent in Canterbury, England. He has written several books about Russian and Central and Eastern European communist and post-communist politics. He is the author of several books on the region, including Deception: Russiagate and the New Cold War; Frontline Ukraine: Crisis in the Borderlands; The Lost Peace: How the West Failed to Prevent a Second Cold War, and others.