 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Zero Waste Sonoma is hosting a free HHW Collection Event for Sonoma County residents.
Appointments are required, and the exact event location will be emailed to you with your confirmation.

  • Date/Time: Tuesday, March 17, 2026 • 4:00–8:00 PM
  • Appointment required: Schedule at least 24 hours in advance
  • Capacity: Limited to 80 appointments/participants
  • Email note: Comcast email addresses may bounce—please use a different email address, or call to confirm your location

What is HHW?
HHW includes common household products that should not go in your trash, recycling, or compost bins.
Examples include:

  • In the house: cleaners/disinfectants, batteries, fluorescent bulbs/LEDs, nail polish & remover, medications, sharps/needles
  • In the yard: pesticides, herbicides/weed killers, pool chemicals
  • In the garage/workshop: paint/paint thinners, motor oil & filters, antifreeze, fuels, solvents, car batteries

Some materials require different disposal options (for example: e-waste, tires, large appliances). Please review the accepted materials list before you go:
Common Examples of Household Hazardous Waste.

Schedule your appointment:
https://zerowastesonomahhwevent.as.me/Sonoma

Questions?
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (707) 795-2025 (option 3)

Event details:
Zero Waste Sonoma event page

More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »
More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005- Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)