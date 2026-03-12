Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Zero Waste Sonoma is hosting a free HHW Collection Event for Sonoma County residents.
Appointments are required, and the exact event location will be emailed to you with your confirmation.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, March 17, 2026 • 4:00–8:00 PM
- Appointment required: Schedule at least 24 hours in advance
- Capacity: Limited to 80 appointments/participants
- Email note: Comcast email addresses may bounce—please use a different email address, or call to confirm your location
What is HHW?
HHW includes common household products that should not go in your trash, recycling, or compost bins.
Examples include:
- In the house: cleaners/disinfectants, batteries, fluorescent bulbs/LEDs, nail polish & remover, medications, sharps/needles
- In the yard: pesticides, herbicides/weed killers, pool chemicals
- In the garage/workshop: paint/paint thinners, motor oil & filters, antifreeze, fuels, solvents, car batteries
Some materials require different disposal options (for example: e-waste, tires, large appliances). Please review the accepted materials list before you go:
Common Examples of Household Hazardous Waste.
Schedule your appointment:
https://zerowastesonomahhwevent.as.me/Sonoma
Questions?
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (707) 795-2025 (option 3)
Event details:
Zero Waste Sonoma event page
