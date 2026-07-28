Glen Ellen Forum Community Meeting August 3

The next Forum community meeting is Monday, August 3rd, at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the back dining room of the Jack London Saloon. Please join your neighbors to hear important community updates and enjoy engaging guest speakers. A recording of the meeting will be available on our website at a later date. VIDEO RECORDINGS

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Meeting Agenda

Community Updates

Glen Ellen Farmers Market

Glen Ellen Village Fair

Glen Ellen Historical Society

Dunbar Point Project

Sonoma Next 100

Community Announcements

Guest Speaker:

Scott Orr with Permit Sonoma to address the SDC process