Fund Raiser for WAKE UP SONOMA

WHAT: Dine and Donate Fundraiser Featuring local Voice Contestant Marty O’Reilly

WHERE: HOPMONK Tavern in Sonoma Valley

TIME: Dining and Silent Auction from 5:00 – 7:30

Marty O’Reilly from 6:00 – 8:00

No Tickets needed to come and enjoy this event.

On August 13, 2026, Wake UP Sonoma is holding a fund raiser “Dine and Donate” at Sonoma Valley’s Hop Monk Tavern to support their continued advocacy and activist work in building community and fulfilling their mission to educate, advocate and activate within the community. Locally popular Singer and Songwriter Marty O’Reilly who auditioned on the Voice last season, will be doing a set of music in support of the organization. By coming to this event and ordering your dinner, 20% of the all food ordered will go to benefit by mentioning it to the server or by presenting a flyer or cards that are available widely in Sonoma, can be downloaded from the website, and will also be at the event.

Along with the Dine and Donate, the organization will hold a Silent Auction that will be available on their website for previews at this link: WakeUP Sonoma Events — Wake UP Sonoma (keep checking back for updates). Items will be available for viewing at the event, and can only be bid on at the event itself. There are many fabulous items to be auctioned, amongst them: 2 night stay at the W Hotel SF, A weekend at an Airbnb in Tahoe, A 12 string guitar signed personally by Melissa Etheridge for Wake UP Sonoma, A Sonoma Plaza gift basket with many gift cards for plaza shops, Wine tastings, art and pottery, and so much more. Auction item donors include: Pomme Cider, Meadowcraft wine, Pushpak tour, Winery Sixteen 600, Jessica Fudim Pilates, Valley Swim Club, Tricia Rissman Art, Marys Pizza, Brit Parry Coffee, Sebastiani Theatre, Theorora Rechlin hypnotherapy, Hopmonk, Razzle Dazzle, Sonoma Community Center, and too many more to list.

Wake UP Sonoma educates by providing resources to Sonoma valley residents to be informed and locally engaged in community building. They advocate for local diversity, equity and inclusion and corporate transparency – shining the light on the investment scheme promoted by Ken Mattson which is now being litigated as a Ponzi Scheme that preyed on the elders in the churches he frequented as well as others. The organization advocates for DEIA including LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC issues, immigrants and other marginalized groups, defends against extremism and promotes democracy. The organization supports locally owned businesses and their vision is to foster a vibrant, just, respectful and welcoming Sonoma Valley community.

Marty’s music is a local favorite. To get a sense of what to expect, here is a description from his website:

There’s something about Marty O’Reilly’s music that feels like it’s always been here—like an old story being told in a new way. His voice is raw and real, his guitar playing gritty and soulful. It’s music that doesn’t try to be anything other than honest, and that’s exactly why it hits so hard.

He pulls inspiration from the roots of Americana; his sound references folk greats like Woody Guthrie, blues legends like Howlin’ Wolf, gospel pioneers like Sister Rosetta Thorpe, and master storytellers like Tom Waits. It’s a sound that captivates and connects audiences, and leaves them wanting more.

His live shows aren’t just concerts—they’re cathartic experiences. One moment it’s soft and haunting, the next it’s wild and electric. The kind that stay with you long after the lights come up.

But it’s not just about the sound. Marty’s songs dig deep into the human experience—loneliness, connection, love, loss. Whether it’s an intimate solo set or a full band show, he makes every audience feel like they’re part of the story.

Jocelyn Simone Rhude from No Sleep, No Hunger, a music promoter, is helping to organize the event.

Contact for Event:

Lisa Storment

707-346-9788