Historic Trees Tour at Jack London Park

Sunday July 19, a 2.5-mile guided walk along historic trails through Beauty Ranch and down to the Wolf House ruins as we explore the trees that helped shape Jack London’s property and vision for the land. Along the way, learn about London’s ambitious eucalyptus planting project, heritage orchard trees, and other notable specimens that have been part of the ranch’s landscape for generations.

From the Cottage gardens and Jack’s beloved coast live oak to the remnants of the Wolf House orchard, this leisurely walk reveals the rich natural and cultural history of Beauty Ranch through its most iconic trees. Discover how these living landmarks reflect London’s agricultural experimentation, landscape design, and lasting influence on the land.

WHEN: Sunday, July 19, 2026 (9:00 am – 11:30 am)

WHERE: Jack London State Historic Park *Make a right after the entrance kiosk to park in the ranch lot

ADMISSION: $15

The park entrance fee is waived for this event.