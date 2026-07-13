Traffic Advisory: Napa to Sonoma Half Marathon & Rosé 5K Returns July 25–26

The annual Napa to Sonoma Half Marathon & Rosé 5K returns to Sonoma Valley on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26. The event has been a longtime tradition in the community and, as in previous years, most traffic impacts will occur during the early morning hours.

Motorists may encounter temporary road closures and brief delays while runners are on the course. Traffic control personnel and law enforcement will be stationed throughout the route to assist motorists, and roads will reopen as runners safely pass.

Saturday, July 25 – Rosé 5K

The Rosé 5K begins and ends at Sonoma Plaza.

Minor traffic impacts are expected between approximately 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on portions of:

East Spain Street

Lovall Valley Road

Gehricke Road

Wilking Way

Greve Lane

1st Street East

4th Street East

East Napa Street

Brazil Street

Sunday, July 26 – Napa to Sonoma Half Marathon

The Half Marathon begins at 7:00 a.m. at Cuvaison Winery in Napa and finishes at Sonoma Plaza.

Motorists should expect temporary traffic controls and intermittent delays along portions of Highway 12 and Highway 121 as runners travel through the course. Detours will be available where needed, and roads will reopen as participants pass.

The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic while runners are on the course:

Duhig Road

Portions of Ramal Road

Dale Road

Portions of Burndale Road

Denmark Road

The greatest potential for delays is expected:

Highway 121 at Duhig Road: approximately 5:30–7:00 a.m.

approximately Highway 121 at Burndale Road: approximately 8:00–10:30 a.m.

approximately Napa Road at Denmark Road: approximately 8:30–11:00 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to allow a little extra travel time Sunday morning and follow the directions of law enforcement and event staff.

For event information, course maps, and the full weekend schedule, visit the official Napa to Sonoma Half Marathon website.