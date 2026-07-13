Sonoma County Maintains Progress in Reducing Homelessness, but Challenges Lie Ahead

Last year, homelessness dropped to its lowest level in Sonoma County in nearly two decades. Preliminary results from this year’s annual Point-in-Time Count suggest homelessness has remained at its lowest level since 2007, even as financial challenges mount.

The Jan. 30 count identified 1,951 people experiencing homelessness in Sonoma County, essentially unchanged from last year. Conducted on a single day each year, the Point-in-Time Count helps communities measure homelessness and plan housing and support services.

The survey found fewer people living outdoors, more people staying in shelters and a sharp decline in family homelessness. At the same time, youth homelessness and chronic homelessness both increased.

The results reflect years of investment in housing programs, eviction prevention and support services, said Nolan Sullivan, director of the Department of Health Services. “This is a testament to our community’s incredible efficacy, collaboration and sheer hard work in our effort to keep our neighbors inside,” he said.

Maintaining this progress may become more difficult in the months ahead. Rising housing costs, economic uncertainty and reductions in state and federal funding could threaten programs that help people remain housed or move into permanent housing.

“Considering the precariousness of the economy and the state and federal funding losses we’ve already experienced, I am heartened by the fact that this didn’t translate to more people being unsheltered in our county,” said Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “We’re fortunate that a number of new permanent housing programs and sites opened last year that have undoubtedly contributed to keeping the number flat.”

The full PIT Count report, including city-by-city data, demographic information and additional analysis of the causes of homelessness, will be released this fall. View preliminary results HERE.