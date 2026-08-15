The Sonoma Valley Sun Cuts the Cord and Becomes an Independent Nonprofit

The Sun now shines on its own

This month, the Sonoma Valley Sun became a fully independent nonprofit, a newspaper that belongs to the community it serves. For the past two years, we’ve operated under the generous umbrella of a nonprofit fiscal sponsor. Now, with the steadfast support of our local partners, we’re thrilled to venture out on our own.

“This is a major organizational step for our local community paper, one that will give us the flexibility to respond nimbly to opportunities and better fulfil our mission to serve the community, be the heartbeat that connects us all, bring you the stories of the town you love, and provide high-quality journalism, opinion and news to our growing body of readers,” said Executive Director Larry Barnett.

“The gratitude and appreciation we’ve received from the community during the last 24 months has been inspiring.”



The Sun runs on a tight budget, supported by advertising and the charitable contributions of readers like you. Our expenses have grown but so has something better: this community’s appetite for real local news. Two years ago, we printed sixteen pages; today we regularly print twice that. The generosity of our readers and local partners carried us to this milestone. Your support will carry us into the next era, one we’re building together.

Join us in sustaining the local news Sonoma deserves.

The paper is managed by Barnett and a small team including veteran newspaperman Editor David Bolling, Associate Editor Anna Pier, and Creative Director Alyssa Conder. Their efforts are buttressed by contributions of a widening list of local writers providing opinion columns about food, wine, sports, land use, environment, the arts, local issues and events.

Donations to the Sun are tax-deductible and can be made online or by check to Sonoma Valley Sun, PO Box 238, Sonoma CA 95476.

“We couldn’t do this without community support, and that support has been deeply rewarding. The hundreds of hours we all have spent creating a great local paper have been repaid by the love of this community.”

The paper is printed twice monthly and distributed free-of-charge to the public at dozens of locations in Sonoma Valley. The website, www.SonomaSun.com is updated daily.