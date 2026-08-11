Superintendent Jason Sutter: It Takes a Village: New Programs Powered by Community Partners

Dear Families,

We are excited to share several new initiatives coming in the 2026 to 2027 school year, made possible through the support of our incredible community partners. We are also proud to highlight several long standing programs that continue to make a lasting difference for our students.

A New Instrument Lending Library

Beginning this school year, every fifth-grade student in Sonoma Valley public schools will have access to a band instrument, thanks to a new instrument lending library funded by the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation (SVEF). Students will receive their instruments in August and return them each summer for cleaning and repair.

This library supports the return of a year-round fifth-grade band program at each elementary school. Classes will be taught by our own SVUSD music teachers, whose instructional hours are expanding thanks to new statewide arts education funding.

Supporting Middle School Math

SVEF has also launched a new initiative to support our middle school students and teachers in math, combining in-school and summer learning opportunities to strengthen students’ skills and test scores. Over the summer, our rising sixth, seventh, and eighth graders were invited to attend Elevate [Math], 20 half-day sessions building math skills and confidence while previewing core concepts for the year ahead. During the upcoming school year, professional tutors will work alongside middle school math teachers, providing frequent, small group instruction to students who need additional support.

Read On, Sonoma!

This year, every student in grades 2-5 will take part in the Read On, Sonoma reading challenge. Each trimester, students receive a personalized reading goal based on their STAR diagnostic results. Their progress is tracked through the Accelerated Reader program, with prizes along the way. The program comes to our district at no cost, and early results are encouraging: students participating in Read On, Sonoma in similar districts are reading more than a full grade level above the national average across all grade levels, while also demonstrating strong comprehension through their quiz results.

Programs Continuing This Year

Sonoma Splash: Our free Learn-to-Swim Program returns this April at the SVHS Aquatic Center, giving every second grader essential water safety and swimming instruction.

After School Programs: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley offer engaging athletics, after-school programs, and summer programs to all of our students.

After School Programs (High School): Now open four days a week for students from Sonoma Valley and Creekside high schools, the Empowerment Academy offers homework help along with tutoring, job readiness training, drivers’ ed, financial literacy, and leadership programs. Last year, 28% of our high school students participated in this joint initiative from Teen Services and SVEF on the high school campus.

College Access: 10,000 Degrees works directly with our high school to help students from low-income families get to college, providing both funding and guidance.

Career training: North Bay Construction Corps offers a three-month program that equips high school seniors with the technical and soft skills to launch careers in construction.SummerSearch and QuestBridge also offer additional pathways to higher education.

Mentors: The Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance pairs at-risk youth with caring adults for academic, social, and emotional support. Matches meet weekly on campus at Mentor Centers, often from elementary school all the way through graduation.

Musical Enrichment: VIVO Youth Orchestras guides K-12 students from across the district from their very first sounds to advanced ensemble performance, nurturing musicianship, confidence, and a lasting sense of belonging. Currently serves 90 students, with the goal of reaching 160 by 2029.

While this list only scratches the surface, it gives you a sense of the depth and generosity of our community partnerships. We are grateful to the many organizations and individuals who make these opportunities possible and share our commitment to helping every Sonoma Valley student thrive.