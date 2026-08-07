What Happened To Trixie?

Should She Come Back?

Neither the Sonoma Police Department, nor its county-wide partner, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, appear to have records of a missing person’s report, but Trixie (who shares with Sher, Bono, Elvis, Oprah, Lebron, Shaq, Pink and other notables the honorific of a first-name identity) has apparently gone missing, and no one seems to know where she is.

Trixie, in case you’re new to town or not a regular Sun reader, is the iconic ticket taker who sits (or sat) in the little booth at the front of the sweeping arcade-entrance to the historic Sebastiani Theatre.

Trixie has occupied her seat winter, summer, spring and fall, day-and-night, through summer heat and winter chill, with the same frozen smile and steady gaze. She has “stepped” out of her booth only on rare occasions, including a well-reported if brief sojourn for an adventure in Michael Muscardini’s Porsche (see Sun story of July 23) and a visit to the Town Square Bar, where she made subtle advances to a very willing bar patron.

Trixie’s past life is a mystery, no one seems to know where she might actually reside, or if she has any local family. But as former Sebastiani Theatre executive director as frequently observed, “she’s a volunteer, she doesn’t cost us anything, and she never complains.”

Rhoten claims he’s not sure where she is, how or why she left, and refuses to engage in further conversation on the subject. Extensive investigative efforts by the Sun only suggest an internal disagreement has emerged between some newer members of the Theatre’s board, and older traditionalists. Some board members reportedly claim no one has yet complained – or perhaps even noticed – that Trixie is absent. Others reportedly claim she’s an historic part of local culture deserving of an ongoing, permanent presence.

To better explore public sentiment on Trixie’s absence from the Theatre, the Sun is inviting readers to vote by email. Should Trixie return? Yes or No. Send your votes to [email protected]. The results will be duly presented to the Sebastiani Theatre Board.