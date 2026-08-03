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Kaiser Nurses Say Technology Is Making Their Jobs — and Patient Care — Worse

by Khari Johnson
The article was originally published by CalMatters

Kaiser Permanente nurses who answer advice and triage calls say their duty of care for patients is being increasingly threatened by workplace surveillance.

Seven current and former nurses told CalMatters that those who spend more than 15 minutes on a call with a patient routinely face criticism from Kaiser management or get called into performance evaluation meetings. Call time, they said, factors into monthly performance scores they receive.

In addition to tracking call length, they said Kaiser uses software that tries to predict on a daily basis whether they’re being unproductive or failing to answer calls quickly. Artificial intelligence systems have also been used to rate their empathy and tone of voice.

Their comments come as the California Nurses Association begins negotiating a new contract with Kaiser this month with AI a likely issue. Kaiser nurses went on strike against AI for one day in March and picketed against AI last fall. The CNA is bargaining for 25,000 nurses, including 1,000 in call centers.

At the same time, California lawmakers are considering several bills regulating AI in the workplace, including one that would protect from retaliation doctors and nurses who override automated care recommendations.

Kaiser defended its use of AI, saying it deploys the technology with patient safety in mind and does not use “average handle time” to assess performance.

Kaiser Permanente is the largest private employer in California, providing healthcare services to more than 9 million people in the state and to 3 million other Americans. That means the company’s use of artificial intelligence could set important precedents for managing workers with AI. It could also have a big impact on patient care, providing an early example of how the healthcare sector balances cost-cutting automation with human presence or touch.

Raquel Alvarez Sanchez, a Kaiser Permanente advice nurse in Vallejo since 2010, said she was on a call with a patient who was suicidal last year that took more than an hour because she had to wait for police to arrive before hanging up. She tried to make the man feel cared for, even though she was cognizant that staying on the call that long would throw off her average call time for weeks and could lead to questions from management. Sanchez, a union steward, said she’s accompanied colleagues to performance evaluation meetings, where they were found to have done everything right on a call — except staying on the line for more than 15 minutes. She said she hasn’t seen nurses get fired for doing that, but she fears that continued pressure can lead nurses to quit or retire early.

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