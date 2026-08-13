Planning Commission Study Session Scheduled for Ramekins/General’s Daughter Housing Development

A study session will be held at the next Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 to review conceptual plans by Tidewater Capital that include demolishing the former Ramekins building and Cannard barn, moving the General’s daughter building closer to Spain Street and constructing 46 homes on three combined parcels.

Study sessions provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions and make comments, and for the Planning Commission members to ask questions as well. No action by the commission is taken at a study session, and commissioners must refrain from making categorical statements in favor or against specifics of the proposal.

The number of housing units proposed has been lowered from 52 to 46, and all three story structures have been reduced to two stories only. The current proposal also eliminated all townhomes.

When first revealed to the community in the pages of the Sonoma Valley Sun, public reaction to the plans described on social media and news article commentary was highly negative. Under current state housing laws, the discretion of the City’s Planning Commission and City Council has been greatly reduced, however, and whatever public opposition may arise cannot override state law.

Government regulates land use, but not land ownership. Accordingly, the choice of the property owner to demolish the former Ramekins Culinary School (now called Seven Branches) is beyond the authority of the City to prevent. The building is not deemed historic, and does not qualify for the level of preservation that historic structures enjoy. All three of the parcels in question are zoned for housing.

The meeting begins at 6pm in the Community Meeting Room on First Street West.