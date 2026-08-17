Mobilehome Residents Speak: What Would Park Closure Really Mean?

The City of Sonoma’s mobilehome park residents have provided important new evidence about what the loss of a mobilehome park would actually mean for people who live there.

What Happens Next

Wednesday, August 19, 6:00 PM – City of Sonoma study session about updating the City’s Mobilehome Park Closure and Conversion Ordinance. The ordinance addresses relocation impact reports, replacement housing, relocation assistance, protections for vulnerable residents, and the loss of existing affordable housing.

Mobilehome Park Survey Results

Homeowner-residents from Sonoma’s three mobilehome parks were surveyed in July, in response to a request from City Council and staff to hear directly from residents. In just over one week, residents returned 132 surveys representing 191 household members — a response rate of more than 25%.

The findings make one thing clear: for these residents, a mobilehome park is much more than a place to rent a space. It is a home, a financial investment, a community and, for many older residents, the support system that allows them to remain independent.

Who Lives in Sonoma’s Mobilehome Communities?

The survey paints a portrait of who could be affected by a mobilehome park closure.

72% of reported household members are 65 or older.

45% are 75 or older.

64% of responding households are one-person households.

37% reported living in Sonoma County for 30 years or more, while another 24% have lived here for 20–29 years.

The Numbers Tell the Story: A Financial Lifeline

The survey asked residents about their financial security and what options they would have if their park closed.

99% say the home is important to their financial security or retirement

94% have invested significant money or time in the home

94% say the home and the community support independent living

94% have no realistic back-up housing plan

91% consider it their forever home

78% live in a fixed-income household

4% believed their mobilehome could be physically moved

1% said they could afford market-rate rent nearby

What Else Would Residents Lose?

The survey also asked residents what relationships and services could be disrupted if they were forced to leave.

93% could be separated from neighbors and friends.

82% could be separated from doctors and medical care.

80% could lose connection to their mobilehome community.

69% could lose their familiar routines.

61% could be separated from family.

53% could lose access to support services.

For some residents, neighbors provide rides, check in on one another and provide informal support. Others rely on nearby children and grandchildren, doctors, senior services, churches, stores and community organizations.

Sonoma Itself Is Part of What Residents Would Lose

Residents identified the local places, services, and relationships they rely on:

88% rely on nearby grocery stores.

75% rely on doctors and medical care.

54% rely on family nearby.

46% rely on the Senior or Community Center.

Residents specifically identified places and services including Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sonoma Valley Library, Vintage House, FISH, the Food Bank, churches, local businesses, clubs and community activities.

Sonoma Valley Collaborative recognizes that closing mobile home parks would be a crushing loss for the City and for mobilehome park residents. We also recognize the City must protect itself against potential lawsuits from mobilehome park owners. The policies that SVC supports, to meet both these needs, were put forward months ago in a proposal from the Tri-Park Committee.