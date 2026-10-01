Glen Ellen Gathering Announces “Lie Down & Listen | Get Up & Dance”

Three October performances invite audiences to listen deeply, sing together and move beneath the New Moon.

Glen Ellen Gathering Space welcomes fall with ‘Lie Down & Listen | Get Up & Dance’, a music series exploring the many ways sound brings us back into our bodies—and into connection with one another.

Moving from an intimate singer-songwriter concert to participatory sacred song and a New Moon dance activation, the series offers three distinct ways to experience music with the whole self.

“Some music asks us to become still and receive; some asks us to rise and move,” says GEGS founder Lisa Willett. “This series makes room for both—and for the connection that happens when we listen together.”

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES

Saturday, October 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Alyra Rose in Concert: Lie Down & Listen

Northern California songstress Alyra Rose weaves folk, electronic, hip-hop, pop and soul into an enchanting, genre-fluid sound. Guests are invited to settle in, soften and listen deeply. Tickets: $25.

Thursday, October 8, 7–9 p.m.

Soul Nourishing Kirtan with Jordan Loder

Internationally touring artist Jordan Loder returns to Glen Ellen on his Singing Our Hearts Wide Open tour for an evening of communal chant, inner peace and heart-centered connection. Tickets: $20.

Saturday, October 10, 7–9 p.m.

Get Up & Dance: New Moon with Jaleh Love

Jaleh Love leads a COSMIC SONICS New Moon activation combining music, dance and ritual with cacao and blue lotus. Tickets: $55.

All performances take place at Glen Ellen Gathering, an intimate gallery and gathering space in Jack London Village, 14301 Arnold Drive, Suite 30, Glen Ellen.

Tickets and complete event information are available at:

https://glenellengathering.com/fall-concert-series

ABOUT GLEN ELLEN GATHERING

Glen Ellen Gathering is a Sonoma Valley space devoted to art, music, contemplative practice and transformative community experiences—where sound, movement and creativity remind us how to be human.