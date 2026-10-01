Irreverent Prominent Fundraiser Appears in Sonoma

Catalyst Fund Presents Vu Le

Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund, a committee-advised fund held at Sonoma Community Foundation, will host nationally recognized nonprofit and philanthropy expert Vu Le (pronounced Voo Lay) as the featured speaker at its Fall Update event on October 10.

Le, known for his wise, witty, and sometimes irreverent take on the funder-nonprofit relationship, will lead a community conversation exploring how funders and nonprofits can help – and sometimes hinder – one another, and how the Sonoma Valley nonprofit community can work together to overcome what holds it back. The event takes place from 3-to-5 p.m. at the Hanna Center auditorium. The public is welcome to attend the event by registering at sonomavalleycatalystfund.org/vu-le.

“This is exactly the kind of event Catalyst was built for – bringing people together to have a bold conversation and dare to dream big about a shared vision for the future,” said Angela Ryan, Executive Director of Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Vu to the Valley.”

Catalyst partnered with Sonoma Community Foundation (SCF) to bring Le to the area for two events. The following morning, October 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Le will be in conversation with SCF President and CEO Óscar Chávez at Little Saint in Healdsburg. Registration details for that event can be found at reimagine-philanthropy.eventbrite.com.

Vu Le is the founder of Philanthropic AF, a Seattle-based nonprofit consulting firm, and author of the recently released book Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy. Known for a style that is at times snarky and provocative, Le has built a national following by pushing the sector to take its mission seriously without taking itself too seriously.