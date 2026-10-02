One Seat on School Board Up for Election

By Anna Pier

The eyes of the Valley are presently fixed on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board, but there is only one seat in play in the November elections, that of Area One trustee. This is the northernmost area in the District, informally known as the “Dunbar seat.” Incumbent Trustee Catarina Landry did not file for re-election. The Area Two seat, covering the Flowery area, was also up for election, and is currently held by appointed incumbent Gerardo Guzmán. As the only person to file, Guzmán is automatically elected.

There are two able candidates running for Area One trustee – Susan McIntosh and Amanda Radzik. For both, this is the first time running for any office. The Sun spoke with each, hoping to give the community a fuller sense of each person who has offered herself to represent the community on the school board. As a nonprofit, the newspaper cannot endorse a candidate.

Amanda Radzik explained that she decided to run because she wants to show her children – ages, 12, 10 and 7 – that “it is important to be the change you want to see.” She added, “we have something really special here in Sonoma Valley,” pointing out that Valley families and teachers care deeply about “getting it right.” To the candidate, this means getting to the students the resources they “need to learn, grow and thrive.” She affirms that she is going to learn by doing.

Radzik currently has two children in a public elementary school in the District, and the oldest is in Sonoma Valley Middle School (formerly Altimira). She affirmed that she would be happy to send her kids to any of the three elementaries in the District. She herself attended Sonoma Valley public schools K-12. Radzik concluded stating that “our schools can be the heart and soul of our community.”

Susan McIntosh moved to Glen Ellen from San Francisco during the pandemic. She finds Sonoma Valley an “enriching community, rural but vibrant and cosmopolitan.” She says she was looking for ways to contribute to the community, and explained that, as a writer herself, “literacy is always near and dear” to her heart, and that she would like to support the success of Sonoma Valley students. McIntosh affirms that “children are all of our responsibility, and are our future.”

She told The Sun, “This was an unlikely path,” but that she is really embracing it. She added, “I am not born and raised here, but I believe my professional experience and fresh perspective” will benefit the board.

The candidates’ written responses to a set of questions from The Sun are printed below. As a nonprofit, The Sun cannot endorse a candidate.

The only voters eligible to select the new trustee are those residing in Area One. For those still making up their minds, there will be an opportunity to hear both candidates on Monday, October 19, when the District Office is sponsoring a debate between them in the Little Theater on the Sonoma Valley High School campus,from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The debate will be facilitated by KSVY, and Spanish interpretation will be available.

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Questions and Endorsements for Amanda Radzik:

What were the contributing factors in your decision to run for the school board?

As a former educator and parent of three children in the district, I have seen firsthand how much potential our schools have, and how deeply our families and teachers care about getting it right. We have something very special in Sonoma Valley and I want to help make our schools stronger.

What do you hope to accomplish as a trustee?

I want to ensure students have the resources and support the need to learn, grow and thrive; make sure our teachers feel valued, supported and equipped to do their best work; and make sure our school board is unified, focused, and working on their behalf.

What do you think are the top priorities for the SVUSD Board to address?

Putting students first in academic achievement

Supporting and retaining excellent teachers

Creating safe, welcoming, and inclusive schools

Responsible fiscal stewardship

How often do you attend school board meetings? Since when?

I have been attending them in person regularly since August, though I’ve attended remotely as well as in person over the past 6 years.

What specific connections do you have, and have you had, with Sonoma Valley schools (please include charter and private schools if applicable)?

I attended SVUSD schools kindergarten through 12th grade. I was a substitute teacher at every SVUSD school (including Dunbar and Prestwood!), K-12th grades. My 3 children currently attend SVUSD schools (elementary and middle school).

How would you relate to student input and opinion regarding issues that the Board is addressing?

The board has an opportunity to utilize student input and opinion when shaping policies. It is important that the student voice is heard and valued when making decisions that are directly affecting them.

What do you understand as the role of Trustee/s with regard to the Superintendent?

I understand the role to be a collaborative relationship with the Superintendent. It is the trustees’ responsibility to create/maintain policies that support the superintendent and district’s vision and goals for the schools.

Is there anything about yourself you would like the community to know?

I am excited about the opportunity to continue serving the schools I attended and where my children now learn. Sonoma Valley has given so much to my family and countless others. The strong sense of community, dedicated teachers, and commitment to our children are what make this place so special. I believe we should protect and build upon those strengths while also embracing new ideas and opportunities that help our schools and our Valley thrive. My hope is that we can come together around what matters most: giving every student the support, opportunities, and education they deserve.

I am a working mother of three, a youth soccer coach, and am deeply invested in the success of Sonoma Valley. I am here for our kids, our teachers, and our Valley.

ENDORSEMENTS

–By Louann Carlomagno, former Superintendent of SVUSD:

“Throughout my career in education, I learned that the best leaders never lose sight of who they serve. Amanda’s focus is clear: her agenda is our students. She is committed to listening to families, building trust, and turning community feedback into meaningful action. Amanda has the integrity, judgment, and dedication that will make her an excellent Trustee, and I am proud to endorse her for School Board. “

–By Valley of the Moon Teachers Association PAC (Political Action Committee):

“Amanda Radzik has deep roots in Sonoma and in our public schools. She grew up here, attended Sonoma schools, has worked as an educator in our district, and now sends her own children to SVUSD schools. She brings a valuable perspective as a former student, educator, parent, and community member. During our interview, Amanda was thoughtful, knowledgeable about our district, and clearly committed to the success of our students and schools. Her experience gives her an understanding of both the opportunities and challenges facing SVUSD, and she spoke with a genuine desire to listen, collaborate, and support the work happening across our district.”

Questions and Endorsements for Susan McIntosh

1. What were the contributing factors in your decision to run for the school board?

A former school board member asked me to step up because no one else had filed for the Area 1 seat. As I learned more about the district and spoke with board members, teachers and community members, I realized my experience could contribute to the work ahead.

I believe all children are our shared responsibility. Literacy is especially personal to me. In first grade, my teacher told my mother I could not learn to read and would have to repeat the grade. My grandmother worked with me for 20 minutes a day, and within three months I was reading at a fourth-grade level. That experience taught me how much the right support and a different approach can change a child’s trajectory.

2. What do you hope to accomplish as a trustee?

I will support decisions that provide every student the opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their potential.

I would bring a collaborative approach to the board, listening carefully and working toward consensus even when trustees disagree. I also want the community to have confidence in how decisions are made through transparency, responsible use of public resources and accountability for results.

3. What are the top priorities for the SVUSD Board to address?

My three priorities are literacy and student achievement, safe and inclusive schools, and accountability and transparency.

Students need strong reading, writing and critical-thinking skills, with additional support when needed. They also need to feel safe, supported and that they belong at school. The board must be transparent in its decisions, responsible with public resources and accountable for results.

4. How often do you attend school board meetings? Since when?

Beginning this year, I have attended several board meetings and have also been watching recorded meetings to learn more about the district and the work of the board.

I’ve heard concerns from teachers and community members about communication, transparency and trust. I believe there are opportunities to strengthen relationships among the board, educators and community through listening, transparency and respectful dialogue.

5. What specific connections do you have, and have you had, with Sonoma Valley schools? Please include charter and private schools if applicable.

I followed the transition after Dunbar closed and Woodland Star Charter School moved to that campus. During this campaign, I’ve also spoken with educators and community members about our schools and the issues facing the district.

I don’t view charter schools as a simple “for or against” question. A trustee’s responsibility is to evaluate charter petitions according to established criteria and consider educational, fiscal and community implications, including whether students have equitable access to the opportunities offered.

6. How would you relate to student input and opinion regarding issues the Board is addressing?

I would actively seek student input, particularly on decisions that directly affect them. Students experience our schools every day and can tell us things about learning, safety, belonging and school culture that adults may not see.

I would also make an effort to hear from students who may not already feel comfortable speaking up.

7. What do you understand as the role of Trustees with regard to the Superintendent?

The board sets policy and priorities and provides oversight. The superintendent manages day-to-day operations and carries out the district’s direction.

The superintendent is accountable to the board as a whole, not individual trustees. That relationship requires clear expectations, communication, respect and accountability.

8. Is there anything about yourself you would like the community to know?

I’m a writer, communicator and problem solver. Earlier in my career, I worked at Girls Inc. of Alameda County, serving underserved girls and families. Much of my recent work has been with highly regulated financial institutions, where I’ve gained experience with governance, fiscal responsibility, legal requirements, accessibility and clear communication.

I believe in diplomacy and collaboration. I would approach board service with curiosity and humility, ask questions, listen carefully and keep students at the center of my decisions.

ENDORSEMENTS

–by Nicole Ducarroz, former Trustee of Sonoma Valley Unified

“I personally endorse Susan MacIntosh for school board. Having served as a school board member for 15 years, I understand the importance of thoughtful, informed leadership. Susan’s experience as a journalist has taught her to listen carefully, ask thoughtful questions, and consider all sides of an issue before reaching a conclusion. Being part of the LGBTQ+ community brings valuable personal perspective and a commitment to ensuring every student feels respected and included.”

— by Sonoma County Democratic Party

“Susan McIntosh’s responses during the endorsement process demonstrated a depth of understanding of the issues and policies facing the district, as well as an understanding of Democratic values and principles. An endorsement requires support from two-thirds of those voting, so it reflects a substantial level of agreement among the members participating in the endorsement decision.”