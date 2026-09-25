SUPES Plan Press Conference On Abusive Language

After receiving many racist, derogatory online public comments, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is joining other jurisdictions in calling on the state legislature to adjust provisions of a law that requires government bodies to accept remote public comments.

SB 707, an update to state open meeting regulations that went into effect July 1, requires public agencies to provide an opportunity for the public to comment via a two-way telephonic or audiovisual platform. Sonoma County, which has streamed

Board of Supervisors meetings on the Zoom platform since 2020, accepts comments during meetings via Zoom or telephone.

The remote public comment format, however, has been exploited by a few individuals who insist on disrupting public meetings with language that violates the County’s policy of civility. While commenters who violate the policy can be muted, their vitriolic language is still heard by Supervisors, County staff and the public.

Adjusting the two-way remote participation section of SB 707 would still allow ample public participation in public meetings. The public would still be able to watch meetings online and send comments via mail or email. Those wishing to address the Board could still do so in person in the Board Chambers.

The press conference will include North Bay Supervisors and nonprofit leaders, and will call for adjustments to online public comments. It will be held on Monday, September 28, at noon, in front of the Sonoma County Administration Building, 575 Administration Dr., Santa Rosa.