Federal Legislation Enables $60 Million in Local Water and Wastewater Projects

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2026, bipartisan legislation that includes a new federal authorization for up to $60 million in funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Sonoma and Marin counties. The funding would support water supply, stormwater management, surface water protection and environmental restoration efforts, with the Sonoma County Water Agency (Sonoma Water) pursuing funding for eligible projects within Sonoma County.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, whose district includes Sonoma County, championed the provision. The bill authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ civil works program and advances other North Coast water projects, including the Coyote Valley Dam Feasibility Study and the Petaluma River Marsh Restoration, Sea Level Rise Adaptation and Beneficial Reuse Study, which will accelerate wetland restoration using dredged sediment to reduce flood risk.

“This authorization is a significant step forward for the communities Sonoma Water serves,” said Rebecca Hermosillo, chair of the Sonoma Water Board of Directors. “Rep. Huffman’s support has been instrumental in getting this provision through the House and will help advance water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades that strengthen flood resilience, protect our waterways, and modernize aging systems throughout Sonoma County.”

The authorization would benefit multiple wastewater districts throughout Sonoma County that are working to update aging infrastructure, including the Russian River County Sanitation District, which experienced a significant sewage spill earlier this year after storm flows overwhelmed its treatment facility.

“Rep. Huffman’s assistance in providing federal funding opportunities has been especially meaningful in the wake of the sewage spill at the Russian River County Sanitation District earlier this year,” said Sonoma Water Director Lynda Hopkins. “That district is just one of several that will benefit wastewater systems that will benefit from this funding to help update aging infrastructure and protect the environment while serving communities across the region.”

The legislation passed the House with bipartisan support and now moves to the Senate for consideration. A companion authorization would still need Senate approval before it can be signed into law.

For more information about the Water Resources Development Act, visit huffman.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/huffman-advances-northern-ca-projects-in-critical-water-resources-legislation.