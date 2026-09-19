Sonoma Awaits ‘Monumental’ Sculpture Donation

By Connie Schielein

In a milestone for public art, the City of Sonoma has officially accepted the donation of its first permanent monumental public sculpture by a local artist. Created by distinguished artist Peter Hassen, Cycles #3 is a striking 96-inch Corten steel artwork, featuring three intersecting circular forms that depict bees, birds, frogs and native plant life. Before moving to Spain with his wife, Hassen expressed a heartfelt wish to see his artwork permanently established in the town he called home.

The Sonoma City Council unanimously approved the acceptance of the sculpture at its June 17 meeting following a recommendation from the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission. This acquisition represents one of the first permanent public art installations under the City’s Public Art Policy and Procedures, adopted in December 2024, serving as a foundational milestone for the new Public Art Program.

Slated for permanent installation on the southwest corner of the historic Sonoma Plaza, the sculpture will act as a dynamic new landmark at a primary gateway to the downtown area. A public celebration and unveiling to mark the installation is scheduled for October 1st, right before Art Walk.

Hassen is widely regarded as a Renaissance man who integrates art, history, philosophy, religion and ecology into his practice. Cycles #3 presents visually like tree rings, offering fresh perspectives on the passage of time while encouraging deep reflection on biodiversity, environmental stewardship and the fragility of local ecosystems. To ensure scientific rigor, Hassen consulted extensively with researchers at UC Davis’ Department of Wildlife, Fish and Conservation Biology, as well as Stanford University’s Natural Capital Project. The resulting piece speaks directly to the natural world, drawing comparisons to the evocative poetry of Ada Limón in its call for environmental awareness.

Community leaders have expressed widespread acclaim for the acquisition. Linda Keaton, Executive Director of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, highlighted Hassen’s ongoing dedication to the region’s cultural landscape. She noted that the piece previously captivated residents when it appeared on the Plaza during the museum’s public art partnership, A Delicate Balance, and during a subsequent exhibition in May 2021. Keaton emphasized that placing the sculpture on a permanent basis is a vital first step toward modernizing civic spaces and cementing Sonoma’s reputation as a premier destination for the arts.

It’s been an exciting start for the new Public Art Policy, as several projects that the community has imagined have come to fruition. This last week, the community gathered at a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11 at Sonoma’s Firehouse #1. What made this somber event more powerful and somewhat uplifting was the addition of a piece of public sculpture in the courtyard made from the Twin Towers steel. The piece was conceived two years ago when the historic beam was found and offered, and brought together community members working in partnership to help make it possible. The sculpture, which has a meaningful bell, is a testament to a true community effort. It begins a new Sonoma 9/11 memorial tradition.

As the community continues to embrace projects that enrich public spaces, the arrival of Cycles #3 sets a groundbreaking precedent for future civic initiatives and celebrates the enduring power of local creativity.