Nepal Flood Relief Fundraiser Hugely Successful

“From the Heart of Sonoma to the Peaks of Nepal”

By Anna Pier

The evening of September 22, the Veterans Memorial Building on First Street West was packed with joyful people. The Nepali/Himalayan community of Sonoma Valley and Sonoma County opened its collective arms to the wider Sonoma community, generously offering a “Flood Relief Charity Dinner,” comprising an extraordinarily abundant array of foods, including many traditional Himalayan dishes.

Originally planning for 300 guests, the hosts expanded that number by 50, and ultimately welcomed all who arrived, serving a total of around 450 dinner guests. The brochure inviting the community to the event carried the caption, “From the Heart of Sonoma to the peaks of Nepal.” By the end of the evening, $102,000 had been contributed.

Each guest was greeted by a member of the Nepali/Himalayan community, attired in traditional dress, who placed the traditional “kata,” a long white silken stole around their neck. Nigma Sherpa, one of the organizers of the event, explained that the kata is used by his community at all their events and ceremonies, and it carries a sign of respect for each other. It felt like a blessing from our Sherpa neighbors, and that feeling continued for the entire evening, as the guests shared delicious, abundant dishes and cheeses, and enjoyed a remarkable assortment of wonderful wines poured generously by local winemakers.

After being served at the generous buffet line, which filled two sides of the smaller room at the Vets, guests moved along a line where fine wines were being poured. Everyone then took seats at long white-clothed tables in the main hall. Volunteers, all in traditional dress, were constantly attending to the guests in the gracious manner we have come to know from the Nepali people.

During the meal, the sponsors welcomed the guests. Their remarks were followed by a film detailing the devastating flood in Nepal, a month ago, on August 26. In an hour, the torrent of mud had destroyed two towns. As of September 26, the toll include at least 1,451 deaths and 5,745 missing persons in Nepal.

The Nepali/Himalaya community has long been an integral part of our Sonoma Valley community. Their gracious warmth and generous spirit bring immeasurable wealth to the whole community on a daily basis. The event was hosted by the Himalaya/Sherpa Club Nepali Community of Sonoma. Providing leadership for the fundraiser were Pemba Salaka, Nima, Magal, Christine, Sonam Jangbu, and Mingma Lhamu.

Restaurants and food purveyors from the Sonoma Valley who participated were: Red Grape, La Casa, Sonoma Grille, Chef Sonoma, B & V Bar and Grill, Shangri La Café and Grill, Taste of the Himalayas, Farm House Sonoma, The Mill at Glen Ellen, Namaste Broadway, and Gary Edwards. Also serving were: Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen, St. Helena; The Pub Republic, Petaluma; Yak and Yeti, Napa; Everest Restaurant, Petaluma; Shangri-La Cafe and Grille, Cotati.

These winemakers poured their finest: La Prenda Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Honig Vineyard and Winery, Capo Isetta, Las Madres Winery, Gloria Ferrer, Aum Cellars/Hoffmann Family, Benziger Family Winery, Imagery Winery, Meadowcroft Winery, Silver Oak Napa, Hanzell Winery, Idell Cellars, Cline Cellars, St Francis Winery.

Beer was provided by Nandu Dai and Shanti Didi, and soft drinks and beverages were provided by Kasa Dawa. Sonoma Community Center provided the paper goods and table ware.

The organizers, the Himalaya Sherpa Club – which comprises over 100 members – extended particular thanks to the City of Sonoma, for providing the option to use the Vets Building, the Sonoma City Council; John Gurney and Gary Edwards; the Sonoma Community Center; and the California Sherpa Association.

The final sum raised for Nepal Flood Relief that evening was over $102,000. The money will be sent directly to the Nepal Prime Minister’s Disaster Fund. Donations can be made until September 30 (see QR code and Zelle info below).

California Sherpa Association

415-996-4010

Give with Zelle

Scan with your banking app to send a gift to California Sherpa Association’s Nepal Flood Relief Fund.Zelle to California Sherpa Association using 415-996-4010