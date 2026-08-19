Kathleen Hill: Tainted food, Bernstein brilliance, Depot Update, Amusing Muse, Birds & Bubbles, Vintage Festival

Depot Hotel News

The rumors appear to be true that Sonoma’s Isetta family is working on purchasing the Depot Hotel. While anonymous sources texted those and other rumors, this one seems to be progressing.

While the black and white For Sale sign still stands in front of the building, details and escrows can take a while, especially when Ken Mattson had purchased it from Gia Ghilarducci for something around $5 million. While I had spent a little time in the Depot Hotel kitchen kibitzing with former chefs Michael and Tony Ghilarducci, rumors circulated that Mattson and friends had done some work on the kitchen, allegedly without permits.

But now the Isettas, also highly respected owners of the popular Capo Isetta tasting room on First Street East, near Sweet Scoops ice cream, are planning to open initially with special events and progress to a restaurant, according to David Viviani.

Many locals remember the Ghilarduccis’ Dungeness crab cannelloni, tiramisu, other specialties, as well as sumptuous special occasion buffets, and Fourth of July fireworks viewing poolside.

Hopefully we can look forward to more excellent Italian food and fun at the historic Depot Hotel.

The Muse Amuses

The girl & the fig catered this year’s Muse fundraiser in back of the Sonoma Community Center with auctioneer and former “Beach Blanket Babylon” star Ellen Toscano as emcee and host, which meant record breaking fundraising for Community Center programs.

Melissa Agocs and Francisco Cano performed salsa and tango, The Luv Trio with Bobby Vickers, Michael Hatfield, and Marc Baum, played great period music that moved loads of guests to get up and dance. Adie Valavanis and Kieron Robbins appeared as Kukla Fran and Ollie puppets, reciting a brief history of the Community Center building, which had been purchased by Dr. Carroll B. Andrews to develop what is now a true community center. As it happens, I got it listed in the National Register of Historic Places when I was president of the board in the 1980s.

Mollie Spencer hilariously showed good sport Larry Krieger’s first (and possibly only) ceramics class product that was successfully auctioned off.

Cat Smith, marketing coordinator and “official Screambassador” of the Center, put on a skit that had everyone convulsing with laughter. Smith sipped on stage from a pink bottle that matched her outfit. Each “sip” of Vickie Soulier juice brought new energy into Smith’s body and soul, giving her more and more courage and encouragement to share generously to help other people, in other words – so much of what Vickie Soulier does for our community.

We had the fun and honor to sit at Smith’s table with at least three generations of Dr. Andrews’ family – Sonoma Valley Historical Society intern Maggie Brown, Joan Brown, Smith’s mother-in-law, and Dottie and Bill Lynch, the latter of whom wore his 1960 letter sweater from Sonoma Valley High.

For the dinner itself, everyone received a wedge salad, all with blue cheese, little tomatoes and bacon, and most received blue cheese dressing. Both the roasted filet mignon and King salmon came on mashed potatoes and peas, which I loved because our mother never allowed us to mix mashed potatoes and peas. Eventually, M.F.K. Fisher’s favorite breakfast became leftover little new potatoes mixed with peas. The Chantilly strawberry shortcake was fabulous.

The fundraiser began and ended with KSVY program director and show host Ronny Joe Grooms spinning the tunes during the cocktail reception and closing the After Party in Andrews Hall as DJ StaRJ. Grooms is excited to be taking off soon to help set up the camp and broadcast infrastructure with Burning Man Information Radio (BMIR 94.5 FM). Grooms will also report on what’s going on, interview interesting attendees, and tell some stories, he admits might be in the middle of the night.

The Brilliance of Sondra Bernstein

About 15 years ago Sondra Bernstein and I sat down to lunch at her favorite table at the girl & the fig and she brought to the table a brand new iPad that she said the staff had surprised her with.

Then she bounced up from the table and said, “I’ll be back in a minute.” She dashed across West Spain Street to show her new toy to Jens Hoj, who was then managing the El Dorado Hotel and restaurant, while I happily sipped my iced tea.

When Sondra came back to order our lunch, she showed me how she had made a secret code on page seven of her new “fig” iPad feature where, if you got that far, you could win a treat at the restaurant. Just testing.

Having graduated from Philadelphia College of Art in photography, Bernstein texted recently that “I always loved the new tech.” No kidding.

Fast forward to her and John Toulze’s new Dead Letter restaurant at the corner of First Street East and East Napa Street in Sonoma, where diners can gaze at some of the newest art tech/tech art created by 115 digital artists around the world. And then there’s her idea of the Art-O-Mat where you can spend $5 to buy a piece of art made by herself or by other artists.

At dinner at Dead Letter recently, with Bernstein, Bob Rice, the beloved former owner of the also beloved Breakaway Café, and Anita Watson, who had helped both Rice and Bernstein and other restaurants, I asked Sondra if she could change any of the new art displays on the walls from her computer at home, or how the heck did they get to the restaurant’s walls?

Of course, this tech creative who is always ahead of everyone in lots of things, responded, “Of course! I can do it sitting here from my phone!” And she did.

Sondra Bernstein will host a series of morning conversations about her “Proto-Logue Digital” art exhibits and features at Dead Letter, starting Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with complimentary coffee and pastries. Free. 101 East Napa Street, Sonoma. Registration details to come.

The Mill at Glen Ellen Starts New Dinners

Sanjeev and Dana at The Mill at Glen Ellen just started three-course prix fixe dinners on Monday and Tuesday nights, starting at 5 p.m. with their last seating at 8 p.m.

First course choices might include a cup of clam chowder or soup of the day, green salad with cherry tomatoes, or Caesar salad with toasted Parmesan crumbs and shaved yolk. Entrée choices range from chicken breast with grilled corn and port cream, Ora King salmon with beurre blanc, or tri-tip steak with caramelized onion, or pumpkin squash ravioli with braised greens and butternut squash. All entrées come with garlic mashed potatoes and house veggies, except the ravioli.

Sweet choices feature some of Dana’s famous desserts such as warm coconut Kheer (rice pudding), burnt Basque cheesecake, or chocolate raspberry mousse. $60 per person.

Be sure to make reservations, because The Mill is super busy following their screenings on KQED’s “Check, Please!” The Mill is now open for dinner from 5 p.m. daily and open for lunch Friday through Sunday. 14301 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (707) 721-1818.

Vintage Festival Harvest Dinner coming

To celebrate 200 years of winemaking in Sonoma, the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers will stage a fabulous huge Harvest Dinner with a table that stretches from Napa Street all around the horseshoe in front of City Hall on Friday, Sept. 25.

Remember the girl & the fig’s 20th Anniversary party in the same location? Even if you didn’t go you might have seen photos.

So it’s logical that the Vintners & Growers will have the girl & the fig cater this exciting and historic dinner. This time, guests will indulge in mesquite-smoked short ribs, fingerling potatoes, and local Romano beans, with both vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

And of course at least 30 Sonoma Valley vintners will provide the wine to celebrate the harvest, according to Katie Holden of the SVVGA.

Dueling pianos will accompany dinner and hopefully we will be able to hear them.

Ticket options: Single ticket: $250, no reserved or group seating. Table for 6: $1,500, reserved table with group name on it. Table for 8: $2,000, reserved table with group name on it. Table for 10: $3,000 in front of City Hall, name on signage and website, vintner host and bottle of bubbles. 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available until Sept. 18 at https://valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org/buy-tickets-2/

Nibs and Sips

Verano Café is now open for dinner Thursday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m., with free corkage on Thursday evenings. Besides breakfast and lunch, they are best known for their coq au vin, flounder meunière, and hanger steak with a full menu including salads, appetizers and desserts..

Sonoma Eats is, indeed, serving breakfast and lunch all day. Several friends have tried the fish tacos and recommend the grilled ones. While the restaurant’s sign and postings show the La Hacienda logo and they call themselves “Sonoma Eats at La Hacienda,” La Hacienda is no longer involved and has departed the Fifth Street West location. La Hacienda suggests you visit them in Boyes Hot Springs.

Lee Morgan Brown is now making “Lee’s Soups” and has held some pop-up “Soup Socials” at places like Pomme Cider Shop and Capo Isetta, where she charged $15 a bowl for a bowl of good soups. Check out what she is doing at leessoups.com.

Photo: Kathleen Hill, Sol Gropman and Sondra Bernstein