Steven Serafini: Hope for the Bay Area’s Pro Sports Teams

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

Taking a look at the Bay Area’s major professional sports scene, the first word that comes to mind is hope.

Hope for the enthusiastically popular Golden State Valkyries, who in only their second year of existence have become the best defensive team in the WNBA, with a currently unprecedented second-best record, while securing their second straight trip to the postseason playoffs, and leading the league in attendance for the second straight season.

Hope for the San Jose Earthquakes, whose last Major League Soccer title was 23 years ago, and who have struggled in the past decade, but have finally found their stride and are closing in on a long overdue playoff berth in the MLS Western Division.

Hope for the Bay FC women who, after finishing their inaugural 2024 season in the National Women’s Soccer League by reaching the playoff quarter-finals, have dropped near the bottom of the standings the past two seasons, but are acquiring young talented players to flip the team’s fortunes for future success.

Hope for the future of the San Francisco Giants as they incorporate a core of up-and-coming young, talented players with their top veterans, three of whom are currently injured. They just need to sign some strong starting and bullpen pitching as they work to reach next season’s playoffs and return to World Series contenders.

Hope for the injury-plagued but healed-and-healing San Francisco 49ers, on their odyssey to end a three-decade-plus NFL title drought and return to the Super Bowl. The 2026 season is underway and off to an impressively rousing start last week in far away Australia.

The Niners journey “Down Under” to battle their longtime NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were heavy favorites to cruise past San Francisco in the season opener, and on through the regular season en route to the 2027 Super Bowl, but they had a lot of question marks packed in their luggage, like the health and ages of key players.

The 49ers were saddled with their own baggage, including the disrespect of a veteran Los Angeles Times sports writer, who wrote that the Rams would go undefeated and win the Super Bowl. There was a lot of similar noise emanating from well-known and respected analysts.

With the Niners taking the 17-hour flight to Melbourne eight days early, and embracing the Australian people and culture, the Rams touched down just 18 hours before kickoff, stating they were just there for business.

But it turned out that the 49ers, with the Australian crowd and a swarm of red and gold clad San Francisco fans cheering them on, were the ones who meant business. With energy and confidence, they quickly and overwhelmingly put the negativity to rest with an all-around 27-7 beatdown victory over the neutralized and fading-down-the stretch Rams.

There are 16 more grid games to go for both teams, but Los Angeles’ infallibility has been seriously challenged, while San Francisco’s strength was on dramatic display.

As for two other prominent Bay Area pro teams with their seasons on the horizon, there’s hope for the older and experienced Golden State Warriors, trying to add a fifth NBA title in the legendary Steph Curry era, and there’s hope for the young and exciting San Jose Sharks in their quest for an overdue return to the NHL playoffs, with eyes on the Stanley Cup.

But that’s not the full roster of Bay Area pro teams, and Oakland, after being robbed of its football Raiders and baseball A’s – has three other teams competing for the city’s honor.

The Oakland Roots, described as “a purpose-driven men’s soccer team that seeks to harness the magic of Oakland and the power of sports as a social force for good,” compete in the United Soccer League (USL), which is one pro tier down from MLS.

Playing in the Women’s USL is the Oakland Soul, described as a “women’s soccer team serving as an elite pathway to pro soccer providing a high-quality training environment while empowering players – one day at a time…one game at a time.”

Then let’s not forget the Oakland Ballers, a “baseball team that loves Oakland, plays in Oakland, is very community oriented,” and competes in the Pioneer Baseball League, an independent MLB partner league.

And that’s a wrap. Ciao!