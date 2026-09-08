Steven Serafini: Fall Dragons Update; Golf Clubs Sought; Sports Online

With a little less than three weeks of summer still to savor, the Bay Area sports world has a few pro seasons still winding down – with postseason hopes still alive for the Valkries basketball and Earthquake soccer fans, and relief to Giants baseball fans that a painful season will soon be over. While others ramp up, like the NFL and world soccer outside the U.S., the fall season has arrived at the college and high school levels.

The athletic action has begun for collegiate and prep programs, including Sonoma Valley High School’s eight varsity fall sports teams, whose 2026 seasons are now underway, with practices in full swing and games, matches and meets taking place.

Last Saturday, the two-time defending league champion football Dragons – preseason-rated 25th top Bay Area team by the San Francisco Chronicle – opened their preseason schedule at Sacramento, where they were edged 18-13, and will next host Montgomery on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. followed by Mt. Diablo on Friday September 11 at 7 p.m.

Before the kickoff of tomorrow night’s home opener against the Vikings, at Bob Midgley Field on the SVHS campus, the Sonoma football program will honor the late Dr. Bob Geiger, who volunteered generous time and medical assistance as the devoted team doctor for 45 years.

The volleyball Lady Dragons schedule has three upcoming 6 p.m. matches in Pfeiffer Gym: on Wednesday, September 9, Rancho Cotate comes to town; on Thursday, September 10, St. Vincent of Petaluma visits; and on Tuesday, September 15 they play Napa.

Sonoma’s girls’ flag football team – led by junior Capri Delorefice, who was the 17th top player in the Bay Area preseason ratings by the San Francisco Chronicle – will host both Casa Grande and American Canyon for 7 p.m. games on Wednesdays Sept. 9 and Sept. 16, respectively, at Bob Midgley Field on the SVHS campus.

Both Sonoma’s girls’ and boys’ water polo teams will host two matches at the SVHS Aquatic Center, with the Lady Dragons facing American Canyon on Thursday, September, 10, at 5 p.m., followed by the Dragon boys at 6 p.m. The Dragons will then play Vintage on Thursday, September 17, with the girls beginning at 4 p.m. and the boys playing at 5 p.m.

The Lady Dragon golfers have an expanded team and are in need of donated clubs, which can be dropped off at the Creekside High School office, (previously Adele Harrison Middle School at 1150 Broadway). They will host Napa in a 3:30 p.m. match at the Sonoma Golf Club course on Tuesday, September. 8.

Sonoma’s tennis girls will host Petaluma on Thursday, September. 10, and play Vintage on Tuesday, September. 15, in 3 p.m. matches at the SVHS courts.

Please Note: With the Sonoma Valley Sun being a bi-monthly publication, I have limits on space to fill with print and photo coverage, but I still strive to cover all the results, ambitions and accomplishments of the Valley’s sports teams, clubs and organizations.

While there are limits to space in the newspaper print editions, that’s not so with the Sun’s online coverage, and I’ll be posting updates on the 2026-27 SVHS Dragons, as well as other Valley sports, which can be found, along with all other community news, online at sonomasun.com. For all Valley sports information, contact me at [email protected].

Ciao!