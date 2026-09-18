Free Fundraising Dinner For Nepal Flood Victims

Local Restaurants, Wineries Donate Food and Wine

The Sonoma Sherpa community is extending an invitation to the entire Sonoma Valley to join the Sherpa Club of Sonoma for an evening of food, love, and hope in support of Nepal flood disaster relief.

For generations, Sonoma has been home to a large, vibrant and deeply-loved Sherpa community who have become neighbors, friends, colleagues and family to countless Sonomans. Today, many members of this community are directly impacted by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, with loved ones facing unimaginable loss and hardship.

The level of loss in Nepal is almost incalculable, difficult to fully comprehend, particularly since it ranks around 145th, out of 193 countries, on the UN’s Human Development Index. Nepal’s GDP per capita is roughly $1,400. Recent estimates of flood damage have reached $2.7 billion and reconstruction costs are projected at $4.6 billion and climbing, in a country with a nominal GDP of $46 billion.

More than 1,400 people were killed and at least 5,000 are still missing, with entire villages virtually wiped out by the raging Bhotekoshe River, which carried the brunt of an August 26 rock and ice avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border. That avalanche was an ominous reminder of the accelerating dangers of climate change as Himalayan glaciers melt.

Now Sonoma Sherpas are hosting the special fundraising dinner to bring the Sonoma community together in support of those affected in the Rusawa and Nuwakot Regions of Nepal. The evening will feature delicious local cuisine from at least seven Valley restaurants, wines from at least 14 wineries, as well as local cheeses, all donated by members of the local community.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to make a contribution to the disaster relief efforts in support of local Sherpa brothers and sisters as they do everything they can to bring aid and assistance to those who have lost so much.

This is an opportunity for Sonoma to do what it does best: come together, care for one another, and support our community in times of need. Donations will be accepted in cash or checks, and will be collected through the California Sherpa Association, an IRS 501(c)(C3) nonprofit organization. The entire amount collected will be consolidated and sent directly to the Government of Nepal Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. The event will be held on September 22, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First Street West, Sonoma.