Weinberger Launches Latest Novel at Readers’ Books

Readers’ Books owner and author Andy Weinberger will read from the newest novel in his Amos Parisman series, “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep,” at Readers’ Books, at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, September 23, following a 5:30 reception and Q&A signing.

“Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep” is the sixth book in the Los Angeles-based detective series, and follows the title character as he’s flung back into action after he receives a phone call from a nursing home about someone stealing jewelry from its residents. When the seemingly simple case turns into a murder investigation, Amos finds his emotions at war with the facts. Andy’s humor and charismatic writing style combine with a timeless noir feel to create a philosophical atmosphere that encourages readers to meditate on the series’ main themes of aging, humanism, and the importance of truth.

Andy Weinberger is Sonoma’s veteran bookseller. With his late wife, Lilla, he founded Readers’ Books in 1991. He grew up in Pasadena and Hollywood, and studied poetry and Chinese history at the University of New Mexico. He lives in Sonoma, where Readers’ continues, in spite of everything, to thrive as a fiercely independent and local bookstore, and as a meeting place for thinkers of all types. He still goes to work every day.