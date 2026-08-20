SVHS Pride Flag Important For Student Health and Safety

By Lisa Storment,
As a result of a unilateral action by David Bell, President of the Sonoma Valley School Board, in removing the Pride Flag from the Sonoma Valley Unified School campus in February 2026, a team of people – including parents and students – formed a Pride Flag and Advocacy Group. This team came together to advocate for the rights of youth who felt very much impacted and targeted by this deliberate action. The district’s own YouthTruth survey shows the stakes:
Twenty-seven percent of LGBTQ+ students reported seriously considering attempting suicide in the last 12 months. Four percent of non-LGBTQ+ students did. Forty-six percent of LGBTQ+ students felt sad or hopeless for two weeks or more. Twenty percent of non-LGBTQ+ students reported the same. Only 42 percent of LGBTQ+ students feel safe at school, compared to 61 percent of their peers. This isn’t abstract. This is documented harm happening inside our schools right now. The flag isn’t a political symbol, it’s a safety signal telling vulnerable kids they belong. The district has this data. They should be using it to protect students, not manufacturing controversy that makes things worse.
The Pride Flag and Policy Advocacy group, sponsored by Wake UP Sonoma, wrote a letter to Dr. Aimee Carter, Superintendent of Sonoma County Schools, to express concerns about how the Sonoma Valley Unified School District is addressing LGBTQIA+ student inclusion, the manner in which the Pride Flag was handled, and increases in bullying and harassment without adequate training for staff on how to provide appropriate and sensitive intervention. We are requesting written responses from her, as well as a meeting to discuss potential review and next steps.
This is a summarized version of the letter we sent to Superintendent Carter, which focuses on two main issues:
First: The Progress Pride Flag. In January 2026, School Board President David Bell unilaterally ordered the removal of the Progress Pride flag from Sonoma Valley High School without a board vote. Following public criticism, the flag was restored four days later.
Wake UP Sonoma argues that Bell and a majority of the board misunderstand the purpose of the flag, and that their actions and public statements may conflict with California’s anti-discrimination and anti-bias requirements. Our organization asks for a review of whether the district is violating state anti-bias laws.
The letter cites survey data showing significant student support for the flag, high rates of suicidal ideation among LGBTQ students compared with non-LGBTQ students, and lower reported bullying rates after the flag was first raised in 2019. It argues that efforts to remove the flag have made LGBTQ students feel less safe and may have contributed to increased bullying.
Second: Anti-Bullying and Harassment Training. Wake UP Sonoma contends the district has not fully implemented required annual anti-bullying, harassment, and nondiscrimination training for all employees.
Although the organization Positive Images began a comprehensive training program in 2024, the contract was not renewed, and only administrators received training, leaving planned staff, student, and parent education incomplete. Our group has raised these concerns with Superintendent Jason Sutter, who said he would review the issue, but we remain concerned the school board may support only minimal compliance, rather than meaningful training.
The letter to County Superintendent Carter makes specific requests. Wake UP Sonoma asks Dr. Carter to address some questions in writing by August 15; to review state policy and to meet with representatives of its advocacy group to discuss the concerns, explore possible state oversight, and ways to improve protections and support for LGBTQ students in the district.
Dr. Carter responded promptly, stating, “I too care deeply about ensuring that every student feels safe, respected and able to thrive in school. The student-safety and school-climate concerns you describe are real, and we are aligned in wanting to deliver solutions that provide safety, access and opportunity to all students.”
She clarified that the title, “County Superintendent of Schools,” can understandably create the impression that she supervises local school districts and their governing boards. However, she pointed out, under California law, each school district is governed by its own independently elected board. She does not have the legal authority to direct the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board, overturn its policy decisions, require it to place an item on its agenda, or mandate that it contract with a particular training provider.
Concerns alleging unlawful discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or bullying are generally addressed first through the district’s Uniform Complaint Procedures. Appeals of district determinations are handled by the California Department of Education, rather than the County Superintendent. Dr. Carter explained that, although she has limitations, she is happy to explore if there are services and expertise under her authority at SCOE that can offer potential opportunities for the Sonoma Valley community, work with Welcoming Schools. She indicated she is also interested in supporting productive communication with the local decision makers.
Wake UP Sonoma will have a follow up meeting with Dr. Carter, but what is clear is that the community of Sonoma Valley needs to continue to show up at School Board meetings, be very loud and clear about their concerns and demands, and do the work of protecting the LGBTQ youth in our community.
The most important next steps are for as many community members as possible to show up for the next SVUSD board meetings to state their feelings on this topic. We understand the flag issue will not be addressed until the September 10 meeting. It makes a huge difference for as many community residents as possible to show up, be seen and heard. Please make some time to support the kids at SVUSD. If you want more information about our group, contact [email protected].
Lisa Storment, LCSW, is President of Wake UP Sonoma, and can be reached at [email protected] 707-346-9788
One Comment
Lisa Storment’s latest argument for Wake UP Sonoma begins with a premise that deserves universal agreement: every student at Sonoma Valley schools should be safe from bullying, harassment and discrimination.
Then the argument goes badly off the rails.
Storment tells us that the Progress Pride flag “isn’t a political symbol.” Apparently declaring something nonpolitical now makes it so. Yet her own article describes an advocacy organization organizing supporters, lobbying elected officials, demanding government action, seeking policy changes, mobilizing people for a school-board meeting and insisting that one particular movement’s flag be flown by a public institution.
That’s political advocacy by almost any ordinary understanding of the term.
And there is a much simpler issue Wake UP Sonoma continually avoids:
**Why does your group get the flagpole?**
Sonoma Valley contains Christians, Muslims, Jews, atheists, conservatives, liberals and families with countless different moral and philosophical beliefs. Some religious students belong to traditions with teachings about sexuality that differ profoundly from Wake UP Sonoma’s. Their families pay taxes too. Their children attend these schools too.
Where are their flags?
We don’t fly a Christian flag because Christian students might feel more welcomed by it. We don’t fly a Muslim flag because Muslim students might feel affirmed by it. We don’t fly Republican or Democratic flags because students with those beliefs might appreciate the gesture.
And that’s exactly as it should be.
The American flag represents all of us. The school flag represents the school. An advocacy flag represents a particular cause.
Equal treatment means LGBTQ students receive the same protection from bullying and discrimination as everybody else. It does not logically follow that their movement’s preferred flag therefore deserves a privileged position on a government flagpole.
That’s not equality. That’s preferential treatment dressed up as inclusion.
Storment also cites genuinely disturbing statistics concerning LGBTQ students’ mental health. If students are contemplating suicide, adults should take that extremely seriously. Schools should intervene against actual bullying, make counseling available and protect every student who is being mistreated.
But those statistics do not prove the rest of her argument.
A correlation between LGBTQ identification and mental-health difficulties does not establish that flying a particular flag prevents suicide. Nor does it prove that removing that flag causes bullying, much less suicidal ideation. Those are enormous causal claims requiring evidence, not emotional implication.
And using the suffering of vulnerable teenagers as leverage for a completely separate policy demand deserves scrutiny rather than automatic acquiescence.
Perhaps Wake UP Sonoma should also consider something else: students are not political property for adult advocacy organizations to fight over.
Teenagers can be gay. They can be straight. They can be religious. They can reject religion. They can question prevailing cultural attitudes about sex and gender. They can change their minds. They can disagree with Lisa Storment.
And they don’t need adults continually sorting them into identity categories and announcing which symbols the government must display to validate them.
Wake UP Sonoma apparently believes the appropriate response to disagreement is to organize another pressure campaign and instruct residents to be “very loud” until elected officials give the organization what it wants.
Maybe Wake UP Sonoma needs to wake up to the possibility that other Sonoma residents have rights and opinions too.
Indeed, given the organization’s determination to shape what symbols children encounter at school and what messages public institutions should communicate to them, critics could be forgiven for satirically renaming this latest campaign **“Groom Our Sonoma.”**
To be perfectly clear, that’s political satire about ideological conditioning—not an allegation of sexual abuse. But the satire makes an important point: adults should exercise some humility about using public schools to inculcate their preferred social values.
The most revealing sentence in Storment’s article may actually come from County Superintendent Aimee Carter. As Storment recounts it, Carter explained that the independently elected Sonoma Valley school board—not Wake UP Sonoma and not the County Superintendent—governs the district and its policy decisions.
Exactly.
So let’s have the debate.
If the district intends to maintain an official flagpole for advocacy organizations, establish a viewpoint-neutral policy explaining which organizations and causes qualify and give everyone the same opportunity.
If administrators don’t want Christian, Muslim, political, pro-life, pro-choice, environmental, Second Amendment, Pride and a hundred other competing flags rotating through the schoolyard, there’s an extraordinarily simple alternative:
**Don’t fly advocacy flags at all.**
Fly the American flag. Fly the California flag if appropriate. Fly the school flag.
Then welcome every student underneath them.
Protect gay students. Protect religious students. Protect transgender students. Protect politically conservative students. Protect the kid who doesn’t fit into anybody’s preferred category and wants adults to stop obsessing over identities altogether.
That’s inclusion.
A public school doesn’t have to fly your flag to respect your humanity. And believing that nobody should receive an exclusive place on the government’s flagpole isn’t hatred.
It’s equality.