Temporary Traffic Circle Installation Complete

The temporary traffic circle at the intersection of Third Street West and Perkins Street has now been installed and is open to traffic. Please use extra caution as everyone becomes familiar with the new traffic pattern.

The temporary installation will remain in place until construction of the permanent traffic circle begins later this year as part of the Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project (CIP T-6), following completion of the City’s 2026 Slurry Seal Project.

The original project announcement, including additional background and project information, is provided below.

As part of the Third Street West Bike Boulevard Project, the City will begin installing a temporary traffic circle at the intersection of Third Street West and Perkins Street this week, with installation anticipated to be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting. The temporary installation is an important step in advancing the project and allows the community to become familiar with how the intersection will operate before permanent construction begins later this year.

The traffic circle is one of several traffic calming improvements planned as part of the Third Street West Bike Boulevard, a project that will create a safer, lower-speed corridor for people walking, bicycling, and driving while maintaining neighborhood access. The project also includes speed cushions, enhanced crosswalks, painted curb extensions, bicycle wayfinding, and accessibility improvements. The Third Street West Bike Boulevard is part of the overall Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project (CIP T-6).

Why is the traffic circle temporary?

The temporary installation allows residents to experience the new traffic pattern while the City prepares for final construction. The permanent traffic circle remains part of the approved project design. The temporary elements will be removed before Third Street West is slurried with the City’s 2026 Citywide Slurry Seal Project and will be replaced with the permanent traffic circle during construction of the Citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project (CIP T-6), currently anticipated to begin this fall.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, yield to vehicles already circulating in the traffic circle, and travel around the island in a counterclockwise direction.

Project updates and additional information are available on the Third Street West Bike Boulevard Project webpage.