Recent Earthquakes Are A Reminder: Be Ready Before the Ground Shakes

The powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 are a sobering reminder that earthquakes can happen without warning.

Sonoma County is crossed by four active faults, making earthquakes an inevitable part of living here. While we can’t predict when the next one will strike, we can prepare for it. Taking a few simple steps now can make a big difference during an emergency.

Start by knowing what to do when shaking begins: Drop, Cover and Hold On. Secure heavy furniture and appliances, assemble an emergency supply kit with enough food, water and medications for at least seven days, and create a family communication plan so loved ones know how to reconnect if cell service is disrupted.

Download the free MyShake app to receive earthquake early warnings that may give you valuable seconds to take protective action before shaking reaches your location. Be sure emergency notifications are enabled on your phone.

Sign up for Sonoma County’s new SoCoAlert emergency alert and warning system to receive critical information by text, phone call or email. After an earthquake, alerts may include shelter-in-place orders, boil water notices, evacuation information and shelter locations. Keep your contact information up to date so SoCoAlert can reach you when it matters most.

Learn about local earthquake hazards and find additional preparedness resources at SoCoEmergency.org. Preparing today can help protect you, your family and your community when the next earthquake occurs.