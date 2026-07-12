City Council to Vote on Banning Motorized Bicycles and Scooters on Bike Paths

At it meeting of July 15, 2026, Sonoma’s City Council will vote on the adoption of an ordinance that bans motorized vehicles on bike paths. Such paths exist north of the Plaza, and run north and south alongside portions of both Nathanson and Fryer Creeks.

The ordinance states; “Chapter 10.74.011 – Motor-driven vehicles prohibited bicycle paths. Except for authorized city personnel, no person shall operate any motor-driven vehicle, including a motor-driven bicycle, scooter, skateboard or similar device onto or along any city bicycle path.” It excludes motorized bicycles that “has fully operative pedals for propulsion by human power and electric motor that meets all of the following requirements: has a power output of not more than 750 watts; is incapable of propelling the device at a speed of more than 20 miles per hour on level ground; is incapable of further increasing the speed of the device when human power is used to propel the motorized bicycle faster than 20 miles per hour.”

The full ordinance can be viewed HERE