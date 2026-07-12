California Supreme Court Affirms IOLERO Subpoena Power

For six years, the Sonoma County Sheriff has opposed the subpoena power of IOLERO, the agency empowered with civilian review of police activity, but California’s Supreme Court has finally put the issue to rest.

In its decision, the court decided not to review an appeal by the Sheriff’s Office and a deputy labor group, which effectively leaves a March appeals court ruling in place. That ruling gives IOLERO, the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, the power to investigate whistleblower complaints about law enforcement actions. In 2024, the then director of IOLERO John Alden took legal action to affirm IOLERO’s powers of investigation. His efforts prevailed in the Appeals Court, but that decision was appealed by the Sheriff’s Office. In declining to hear the appeal, the Supreme Court has settled the issue.

In statement, Sheriff Eddie Engram, states that “this provision was in legal doubt…now there is legal clarity on this issue. I will enforce this provision as I have the others that were previously deemed legal.” Engram has previously refused to comply with requests for investigations.

In 2020, Measure P was passed by the voters in Sonoma County, a measure which gives IOLERO the ability to investigate whistleblower complaints at the Sheriff’s Office. Talk of replacing or modifying Measure P by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors was recently set aside.