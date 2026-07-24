Last Call for Artists to Apply for SCC’s Winter Art Market

Applications for the annual juried sale will end July 31

Sonoma, California. The Sonoma Community Center’s annual fundraiser, Winter Art Market, will be Friday, December 4, through Sunday, December 6, 2026. This juried market includes over 60 artists selling their handmade items. The application process opened July 1 and will close on July 31. There is no cost to apply for the Winter Art Market.

This beloved event serves three purposes. The market offers an opportunity for Bay Area artists to generate revenue and gain visibility. Visitors come to Sonoma from all over the area, bringing over 1,000 visitors throughout the weekend. This event functions as a fundraiser for the Sonoma Community Center. In place of charging an application or table fee, the Center handles all transactions for each sale and keeps a percentage.

“The gift-giving season can be overwhelming,” said Cat Smith, Director of Marketing at Sonoma Community Center. “Having a one-stop shop for items that are unique and not mass-produced is incredible. I get to support the community center I love, shop local, and champion Bay Area artists.”

A jury composed of SCC staff artists and professional artists from Sonoma Valley will convene several times throughout August to review applications and curate this year’s market. They strive to create a diverse collection of artists for visitors to shop from, showcasing a wide variety of disciplines including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodwork, and so much more.

Sonoma Community Center is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment where artists of all backgrounds and abilities can thrive. Applications will be accepted until July 31, and the Center will begin reaching out to invite selected artists in late August so they have time to work on their inventory.

Sonoma Community Center’s 14th annual Winter Art Market Fundraiser will take place Friday through Sunday, December 4th to 6th. For more information or to fill out the application, visit SonomaCommunityCenter.org or stop by the Center at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma.