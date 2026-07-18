Sonoma Hometown Band in the Plaza July 18 at 1pm Free admission, bring a picnic! More from Events & EntertainmentMore posts in Events & Entertainment »Free SV Historical Society Lecture About the People of Eldridge – July 25Free SV Historical Society Lecture About the People of Eldridge – July 25Historic Trees Tour at Jack London ParkHistoric Trees Tour at Jack London ParkTraffic Advisory: Napa to Sonoma Half Marathon & Rosé 5K Returns July 25–26Traffic Advisory: Napa to Sonoma Half Marathon & Rosé 5K Returns July 25–26New Look at Local History with Seven Flags Over Sonoma – The MusicalNew Look at Local History with Seven Flags Over Sonoma – The Musical
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