Praxis on Zoom – Mark Frank: Understanding the Cuba Crisis Today

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 at 4:00 pm on zoom (PDT)

Tickets: $16 for Praxis members ($21 for non-members)

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MARC FRANK: Understanding the Cuba Crisis Today

After 60 years of punishing sanctions, recent actions have made life much worse for the Cuban people. Marc gives us crucial history through the years, including the incredible staying power of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro’s vision and leadership, the passing of the baton to Raul, and the current leadership of Diez-Canal. That Cuba has not succumbed to the power in the north after decades of interference and sanctions from the U.S. is an extraordinarily accomplishment, but can they survive Trump? No one understands Cuba better than Marc Frank. We will discuss his new book (soon to be published), which chronicles the changes in Cuba since the Trump regime. Don’t miss this discussion!

Marc Frank is an American journalist who has lived and reported from Cuba for more than 35 years. He has reported for Reuters and the Financial Times. His earlier book, Cuban Revelations is probably the most authoritative book on contemporary Cuba, but it also includes important historical information that puts the current situation in context. Frank observed the early days of the revolution, the fall of the Soviet bloc, the great depression of the 1990s, the stepping aside of Fidel Castro, the reforms devised by Raul Castro, on up to the latest developments under Diez-Canal and the expansion of sanctions under Trump.